Jess Wright jets abroad with fiancé William Lee-Kemp on what would have been wedding break



She was compelled to postpone her June dream wedding in Mallorca because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However Jess Wright and her fiancé William Lee-Kemp, 38, determined to not let the delay get them down as they jetted abroad for a sun-soaked break.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the previous TOWIE star, 35, shared a wedding themed publish and joked it wasn’t ‘the journey we had been purported to be going on’.

In protecting with the bridal theme, Jess wore an all-white outfit as she wrapped her arm round her fiancé within the candy publish.

The white crop prime highlighted the tv persona’s toned abdomen whereas an identical sarong showcased Jess’ toned legs.

Businessman William was additionally wearing white and appeared in excessive spirits regardless of their wedding setback.

Jess captioned the publish: ‘It’s not fairly the journey we had been purported to be going on however couldn’t be happier proper now.’

Final month Jess revealed she is going to now stroll down the aisle with William in September.

In an interview with Hey! Journal she admitted she and William had thought of scrapping plans to trade nuptials in Mallorca and have a smaller ceremony in England, as pandemic rules have an effect on journey.

Noting that she’s removed from alone in her dilemma, Jessica advised the publication: ‘I actually really feel for all brides on the market. Day by day, we have been backwards and forwards making an attempt to resolve what to do – I’ve been driving myself insane with it.’

She continued: ‘We all the time wished to get wed abroad with all our household and associates, however we have explored each choice, totally different dates, totally different locations. Just a few weeks in the past I stated to Will: “Lets have a smaller wedding right here in England?”

Will you marry me? Businessman William popped the query on the snow capped peaks of Courchevel, France, in February 2020 after 13 months of relationship

Of their autumn wedding, she defined: ‘It provides extra time for issues to get again to regular and for all our nearest and dearest to be there. I have positively relaxed since setting the brand new date. I am unable to wait to put on my gown – I simply need to do it now.’

William popped the query on the snow capped peaks of Courchevel, France, in February 2020 after 13 months of relationship.

Jess beforehand advised Hey! that her sister-in-law Michelle Keegan, 33, the actress spouse of her brother Mark, would be certainly one of bridal social gathering, in addition to her sister Natalya.

TV persona Mark, 34, who tied the knot with Michelle in 2015, has been drafted in to function the grasp of ceremonies on his sister’s huge day.

Whereas Jessica and Will have holidayed in lots of unique places, Jess defined that Majorca has been like a second dwelling to her as her household have a home on the island.

Jess stated: ‘I’ve been dreaming of a fairytale wedding since I used to be little, once I used to decorate up in my mum’s web curtains.

‘Now I am unable to watch for the second I’ve been imagining for thus lengthy, strolling up the aisle in a wonderful gown to marry Will.’