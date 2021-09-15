Jessica Chastain cuts a casual figure for a walk with a friend

Jessica Chastain rocked a dramatic 1970s glam-inspired look at the premiere of her new film The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Tuesday night.

But on Wednesday morning, the 44-year-old Golden Globe winner cut a more casual look when she went on a walk with a friend in New York City.

Jessica wore a navy blue V-neck T-shirt that she tucked into a pair of light wash high-waisted blue jeans.

DRESS DOWN: Jessica Chastain cut a more casual figure when going on a walk with a friend in New York City

Chastain’s signature long auburn locks were styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders.

The California native sported a pair of oval-framed blacks on top of her head.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress was carrying a black leather bag that hung over her shoulder with a thick gold chain.

Fresh-faced: Jessica as seen with little or no makeup as she walks the sidewalk in Manhattan

The Molly’s Game star showed off a dark red manicure while holding her coffee cup and talking animatedly with her friend, who was pushing a baby to curl up.

Jessica appeared with little or no makeup as she walked down the sidewalk in Manhattan.

Chastain is making the rounds to promote her new biopic, which premiered on Tuesday in a star-studded fashion.

In conversation: The Molly’s Game star shows off a dark red manicure while she’s holding her coffee cup and talking animatedly with her friend, who was pushing a baby stroller

Jessica walked the red carpet in ’70s curls with her hair teased in a disco-era mirrored dress and silver high heels.

She was accompanied by her 39-year-old husband Gian Luca Passi di Preposulo. The actress and fashion executive tied the knot in 2017 at her family’s estate in Italy.

Jessica plays the lead role in the upcoming HBO biopic also starring Andrew Garfield as Jim Baker. The upcoming film is based on the 2000 documentary of the same name and chronicles the controversial televangelist. The rise, fall and redemption before his death from colon cancer in 2007.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye will be released in theaters on September 17.