Jessica Ditzel (Joe Rogan’s Wife) Gadget Clock, Age, Husband, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Jessica Ditzel (Joe Rogan’s Spouse) Gadget Clock, Age, Husband, Kids, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Jessica Ditzel is a former American mannequin and she or he is well-known because the spouse of the American comic, actor, and podcast host, Joe Rogan.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Jessica Ditzel was born on Friday, July 18, 1975 (age 46 years; as of 2021) in Texas, US. Her zodiac signal is Most cancers. After finishing her education, Jessica attended California State College, Lengthy Seashore, California, and earned a bachelor’s diploma. She then began working as a cocktail waitress in a number of bars.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 10″

Eye Coloration: Brown

Hair Coloration: Blonde

Household & Relationships

Dad and mom & Sibling

Jessica’s father’s identify is Jeff Conrad Ditzel, and he was a musician within the band Ditch Pickles. Jessica’s mom’s identify is Donna Ziemer-Ditzel. She has an elder sister, Trinity.

Relationship, Husband & Kids

Jessica was in a relationship with Keven Conner, popularly referred to as Dino from the band ‘H-City.’ The couple had a daughter, Kayja Rose. Nonetheless, their relationship led to 2000, they usually determined to separate up. In 2003, Dino met with a automobile accident and succumbed to his accidents.

Jessica met Joe Rogan at a bar in California the place she was working as a cocktail waitress. After their first assembly, Joe turned a frequent buyer of the bar and after a while, they each began relationship. The couple obtained married in 2009, they usually have two daughters collectively.

Profession

Jessica began working as a cocktail waitress in a number of bars throughout California. Later, she was signed as a mannequin for a Korean model, Healthful. Her modeling gigs have been managed by M Mannequin Administration. Reportedly, Jessica additionally labored as a administration assistant for the automobile rental firm, Hire A Automobile. She has additionally labored as an account govt for Robert Half Expertise, California.

Info/Trivia

Jessica’s elder daughter, Kayja Rose is a singer and she or he launched her first album in 2017 titled ‘Tipsy.’

Jessica has made only a few public appearances and she or he prefers dwelling a low-key life. There have been occasions when her id was confused with that of Jessica Schimmel, a TV presenter. Many information portals usually added the flawed names as a result of they each share the identical first identify.