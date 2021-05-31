Jessica Gomes is glowing after addressing rumours of a romance with AFL superstar Dustin Martin



Rumours have been swirling that she is relationship AFL superstar Dustin Martin.

And whereas Jessica Gomes has performed coy on the subject of the hypothesis, the mannequin was merely glowing on Monday as she attended Afterpay Australian Style Week in Sydney.

The mannequin, 35, seemed sensational as she sat entrance row in a pair of racy thigh excessive leather-based boots worn with leather-based trousers beneath a stylish black wool coat.

Jessica completed off her stylish ensemble with a modern crocodile pores and skin bag and each fashionista’s finest accent – black shades.

The brunette magnificence opted for a pure search for hair and make-up, sporting barely something on her pores and skin and her chocolate tresses out in pure shiny waves.

The worldwide mannequin, who not too long ago moved to Byron Bay from LA, attended the occasion with fellow mannequin and Victoria’s Secret catwalk star, Victoria Lees.

The pair seemed to be catching up on gossip as they waited entrance row for the Jordan Dalah present at Carriageworks to start.

Jessica lastly addressed rumours that she is relationship Dustin in an interview over the weekend.

She was requested if she and the AFL superstar, 29, are in a relationship on this week’s Stellar.

Refusing to substantiate, or deny, the speak, Jessica as an alternative stated that, similar to Dustin, she likes to stay tight lipped on her personal life.

‘For me, it is at all times labored finest, and it retains me protected, by maintaining these issues personal,’ she stated.

‘My life is so out within the open by way of social media and so to have that steadiness – for my very own psychological well being – I really feel the necessity to hold these issues personal.

‘I hope girls can really feel there’s a foreign money in what they’re doing; it isn’t simply who they’re relationship.’

Jessica did admit that she was eager to calm down and begin a household, with kids hopefully on the playing cards.

‘I need to have a household. And I would like [my future children] to have the identical variety of upbringing I had.

‘I am undoubtedly searching for somebody who’s a household individual,’ she added.

In April, Dustin Jessica have been first rumoured to be in a romantic relationship.

The Richmond Tigers premiership hero and the swimsuit mannequin had loved ‘a number of’ dinner dates in Melbourne this yr, in keeping with a report within the Herald Solar.

Whereas it is unclear if the pair are simply pals or one thing extra, a supply confirmed they do know each other.

Jessica declined to remark when approached by the paper, saying: ‘I’m so sorry, however I can not touch upon this. I do not speak about my personal life.’

Martin’s supervisor Ralph Carr additionally declined to remark.

The Tigers star, who gained the Brownlow Medal in 2017, is notoriously guarded about his personal life and barely provides interviews.

Jessica was linked to Australian Method One ace Daniel Ricciardo in 2019, however he flatly denied the rumours.

In 2016, she revealed that she was relationship Australian actor Xavier Samuel, who starred in Twilight.

The pair referred to as it quits in 2017, however solely made the announcement in Might 2018 and guaranteed followers they’re ‘nonetheless pals’.

Busy: The mannequin, who till not too long ago was primarily based in Los Angeles, appeared on Dancing With The Stars as a wildcard competitor earlier this yr

The mannequin, who till not too long ago was primarily based in Los Angeles, appeared on Dancing With The Stars as a wildcard competitor earlier this yr.

Each day Mail Australia revealed in 2019 that Martin had damaged up with glamorous Sydney meals blogger and physiotherapist, Tania Acitelli.

He has additionally beforehand been linked to Phoebe Carpenter, who as soon as dated rugby league star Mitch Pearce.