Jessica Gomes walks the runway for Camilla at Australian Fashion Week

Jessica Gomes strutted her stuff down the runway at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2021 on Friday.

The mannequin, 35, was a part of the Way forward for Fashion presentation, sporting an outfit from Camilla, the label owned by Australian designer Camilla Franks.

The brunette magnificence was gorgeous in a V-neck costume, with tribal themes and fringing at the knees.

Stepping out on the runway, she donned some extravagant black heels with a golden bow topped with an emerald inexperienced crystal at the centre.

To accessorise, her neck was adorned with a gold leaf necklace.

And it seems Friday was a busy day for Jessica, who had additionally appeared in a runway present donning the activewear label P.E. Nation, owned by Pip Edwards.

Jessica is rumoured to be relationship AFL star Dustin Martin.

In line with a report in the Herald Solar, Dustin, 29, and Jess have loved ‘a number of’ dinner dates in Melbourne this yr.

Refusing to substantiate or deny the discuss, Jessica as an alternative stated that similar to Dustin, she likes to stay tight lipped on her non-public life.

Jessica did admit that she was eager to cool down and begin a household, with kids hopefully on the playing cards.

‘I need to have a household. And I need [my future children] to have the identical type of upbringing I had,’ she advised Stellar final month.

‘I am positively wanting for somebody who’s a household individual,’ she added.