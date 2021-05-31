Jessica Mauboy leads the celebrity arrivals at Romance Was Born show at Australian Fashion Week



The celebs had been out in droves at the Romance Was Born show at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2021 on Monday.

Main the vogue pack was Jessica Mauboy, 31, who turned heads in a black prime and flares set.

She teamed her extra-wide bell bottoms with a long-sleeved shirt that had dramatic sequin embroidery alongside the shoulders.

It featured a flaming phoenix design in purple, orange and yellow tones and superbly caught the gentle.

The singer accomplished the look with a easy drop necklace and a pair of netted black heels.

Jessica opted for a sultry make-up palette with a plum lipstick and a glowing visage, her hair down round her shoulders.

Indie singer Ben Lee made a uncommon public look along with his American spouse Ione Skye.

Ben, 42, appeared each inch the hipster in a purple jumper with shiny elaborate graphics, skinny denims and a hat.

Ione, 50, appeared beautiful in a purple, floor-length gown with lace detailing and frilly shoulders.

Additionally making an look was Jessica Rowe, 50, who turned heads in a closely embroidered, yellow robe with sheer panels.

The TV star opted for assertion earrings and a shiny make-up palette together with metallic purple lipstick.

In the meantime, singer Ruel, 18, was casually stylish in a beige and brown inventive shirt worn with a black blazer and slacks.

The Bachelor’s Bella Varelis, 26, opted for traditional stylish in a beige trench coat, below which she appeared to have on little or no.

The fact star selected a darkish nude lipstick and peachy make-up palette and added pointed off-white heels with ribbon particulars to her ensemble.

Designer Jenny Kee, 74, was a mode icon as all the time, wanting fabulous in a black and white graphic print gown with an identical beanie and scarf.

Singer Vera Blue, 25, was a imaginative and prescient in a bohemian gown in a complete host of colors and artfully mismatched patterns.

The frock, which featured a Cinderella theme, had a cape portion, which Vera displayed in all its splendour.

She opted for dramatic orange eye-shadow, carried a Christian Dior tapestry bag and pointed, pale yellow flats.

Pip Edwards lined up her enviably toned determine in an emerald inexperienced floral shift gown by Romance Was Born, paired with the label’s slinky brown straight-leg pants.

The P.E Nation co-founder, 41, added open-toe heels, and was her label’s personal greatest commercial, draping a P.E Nation neon yellow puffer jacket over her shoulder.

Pip’s cropped platinum locks had been modern and straight, and her magnificence look consisted of a glowing complexion, daring brows, kohl liner on her eyes and a pure lip.