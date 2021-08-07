Jessica Springsteen Wins Silver Medal With U.S. Equestrian Show Jumping Team

The team’s total of eight fouls was good for a tie for first with Sweden, who also committed eight fouls. This meant that there would be a dam for gold.

Each team sent its three riders on a short course. All six jumped it clear, but Sweden’s total time was 1.3 seconds faster.

“I was disappointed to have all four fouls,” Springsteen said before the play-off. “But I thought my horse had jumped the rest of the course in an absolutely beautiful way.”