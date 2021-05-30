Jessie J shares a sweet snap of her video calling her boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen in bed

She confirmed their relationship simply 4 months after splitting from her ex Channing Tatum.

And Jessie J, 33, took to Instagram on Saturday night time to share a sweet snap of her video calling her new boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen throughout a night time aside.

The Value Tag hitmaker, 33, and her beau chatted on the telephone whereas they each snuggled up in bed.

The singer relaxed in bed and spoke to her boyfriend whereas mendacity down in a black vest prime.

Jessie hid her face and hugged a white pillow in her empty bed on the night away from Max as she gave her followers a glimpse of her raveled raven tresses.

In the meantime, Max beamed as he video known as Jessie and nestled into his quilt along with his eyes closed in the shirtless snap.

Sharing a screenshot of the lovable couple second to social media, Jessie added a sweet bear emoji to the submit.

The catch up name comes after she revealed she ‘cannot wait to be a mum’, amid her new romance with her dancer boyfriend Max.

Final month, Jessie performed round with a social media filter as she touched on her parenthood needs, after revealing she was unable to conceive a baby naturally.

Whereas making the candid admission about her fertility in 2018, the singer revealed she refused to have a hysterectomy on docs’ orders, and was quickly placed on treatment.

The Value Tag hitmaker wrote in her ‘random’ submit: *I am unable to wait to be a Mum**No I’m not [pregnant emoji]*.’ (sic)

‘*Simply get so enthusiastic about having children someday**Thats all… Bye*’ (sic), the songwriter ended her message.

Jessie’s ideas about parenthood come after she confirmed her relationship with Max in March when she took to Instagram to submit a sequence of couple pics.

They had been first seen out in public collectively as they dined at a vegan restaurant in California in March.

The musician cut up from on-off beau Channing, 40, in October after a two-year, on-off romance.

Singer Jessie and Magic Mike hunk Channing had rekindled their romance in April 2020 after calling it quits in 2019.

In the beginning of the coronavirus disaster, the brunette sparked reconciliation claims with the display star when she uploaded a sweet message in celebration of his birthday.

Alongside a snap of the Step Up actor stress-free in the ocean throughout a getaway, the songstress penned: ‘Completely happy fortieth Birthday to this particular man proper right here.

‘You might be really one of a type. I’m so grateful you had been born, and much more grateful we met’, she added. ‘Maintain residing your BEST life!’ [sic]

Jessie’s social media exercise got here simply weeks after she was reported to have known as it quits from the thespian as soon as once more, following on from their rekindled relationship earlier this 12 months.

Channing is claimed to have made an account on the celeb courting app Raya following their break-up, quipping in his bio: ‘And sure, I was a stripper. Sorry.’