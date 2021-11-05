jessika-power-blames-former-australian-cricketer-shane-warne-for-x-rated-message-and-calls-him-insane-leaked-chat-on-instagram – Model makes serious allegations against Shane Warne, Hotel Australian veteran sent obscene messages to meet in the room

Australian model Jessica Power has accused former cricketer Shane Warne of sending obscene messages. He has also leaked the chat on his Instagram story, calling the veteran cricketer a freak.

Australia’s reality show star and model Jessica Power has made serious allegations against veteran cricketer Shane Warne. Leaking many messages, he has described the Australian legend as a freak. At the same time, this controversy is not new for Warne. Even before this, his name has been associated with many controversies.

Jessica shared a screenshot of Warne’s message while posting a story on her Instagram profile. It is clearly visible in the message that Warne is asking him to meet him in the hotel room. But Jessica categorically denies this, saying that she is not that kind of girl.

Talking on the show Big Brother VIP, Jessica said, ‘Last week when Warne sent me some messages, I felt very strange. He sent me some things which were objectionable. When I replied to some, obscene (X-rated) messages started coming from their side. I couldn’t believe they were sending such messages.

Screenshot from story by model Jessica Power (Source: Instagram @jessika_power)

According to the Daily Mail report, another 30-year-old model Ellie Gonsalves also said that she too has some messages from Shane Warne. He told that, ‘Warne did this to me too. He direct messaged me and invited me to meet outside. But I don’t have time for that. I am in a relationship with Ross Schutts since last 13 years.

Shane Warne’s old relationship with controversies

Shane Warne has a deep connection with controversies. In 1994, he was accused of giving pitch information to the bookie. After this, he was found guilty of doping in the 2003 ODI World Cup and was banned for one year.

A British nurse also accused him of sending obscene messages, after which the married Warne accepted it. In those days, Warne was the vice-captain of the Australian cricket team, after which he was also removed from this post.

Shane Warne retired from international cricket in 2007 and represented Australia in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs in a career spanning 15 years. During this he took 708 wickets in Test cricket. In ODIs too, he has 293 wickets in his name.