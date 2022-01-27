Jetha Lal’s Bapuji looks like this in real life, younger than his onscreen son in age

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one such family show that the audience has been loving for years. This show has been working to make people laugh since 2008 and is everyone’s favorite. Each of its characters is special in itself. Be it the firstborn Lal, Babita ji, Daya or the firstborn’s Bapuji Champak Lal. By the way, Champak Lal is a member of the Gokuldham Society, whom everyone respects. Let us tell you that actor Amit Bhatt, who plays an elderly father in the show, looks quite different and smart in real life.

firstborn Bapuji is younger than: Amit Bhatt is much younger than his onscreen son Jethia. He made his acting debut in theatre. Then after working in the industry for many years, he got recognition from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Amit Bhatt had told during an interview that Dilip Joshi i.e. Jetha Lal had told the producer of the show his name for the role of Champak Lal. After which he was given the role of Bapuji without audition. After which he just met the producer and signed for the role of Bapuji.

Amit hails from Saurashtra, Gujarat. He has worked in Gujarati and Hindi TV shows before appearing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Not only this, Amit was also seen in the film ‘Loveyatri’. Which is a Salman Khan production film. In this film, Amit was seen in a cameo role along with his twin sons. Apart from this, Amit has worked in serials like ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Khichdi’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ and ‘FIR’.

Amit is also very active on social media. He also keeps sharing funny videos with his sons. His wife Kriti Bhatt stays a little away from social media. But there are many pictures of him with Amit. They have two twin sons, whose names are Dev and Deep.

Let us tell you that Amit Bhatt has been in the show since the beginning of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Although many characters of the show have left the show till now. In which Disha Wakani, who plays the funny character of Daya, is also included.