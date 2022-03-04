Sports

Jets, Giants disagree on importance of head coach attending NFL Combine

11 hours ago
There are many similarities between the New York Jets and the New York Giants and it’s not just that they share a home stadium in New Jersey.

Both companies are legacy brands that have been navigating through rough times lately. New general managers and head coaches have been appointed and fired in the last few years. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities

But if we compare the philosophy of joining the NFL Combine, there we find a significant difference in the opinion of the Big Apple.

Giants Indianapolis has new head coach Brian Double and is attending all meetings with the player and his staff, led by new general manager Joe Schwein.

New York Giants head coach Brian Double speaks at a news conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

New York Giants head coach Brian Double speaks at a news conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(AP Photo / Michael Conroy)

The Jets have GM Joe Douglas here but head coach Robert Saleh believes he has started another job back home while watching Indy’s activity through the zoom connection.

“Of course there are a million different ways to do things,” Saleh said. “We feel great about where we are [Combine]. Really felt it was a more effective way to use our time. You say, a [Combine] There are a lot of medical checks, there are a lot of tests, players have been pushed and persuaded a lot, so there is a lot of downtime.

“We thought it would be a great use of our time to stay here, to dive deeper into the draft, to work in the free agency, to revisit the senior bowl. So, we’ve done a lot of work.”

The fact is that most of the coaches in Indianapolis. San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Rammstein coach Shawn McVeigh and Saleh are missing.

This means that a vast majority of teams believe that having a coach as well as a staff department on the site is worth having.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the second half of the NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Foxborough, Mass.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the second half of the NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Foxborough, Mass.
(AP Photo / Steven Sen)

Outkick has spoken to a handful of player staff and coaches this week, asking if attendance was an advantage. And, admittedly, those people are present so their opinions can be biased from the beginning.

But everyone says that coaches and staff attendance is best, not only because coaches can spend time with a prospect, but also because attendance allows coaches and staff members to exchange ideas when they’re close to each other.

Shoen, the new general manager hired last month, believes it is an advantage to have doubles and others in the room for meetings with prospects.

“Yes, absolutely,” he said. “I think when a coaching staff and a staff are lined up in a selection, I think they are sometimes your best pick and they are the kind of people you want in the building.

“I think sometimes we give the coaches some soft throws, ‘Hey, this guy is pretty good,’ and they pay a little more attention to those guys in the combine and now you bring them on the board. We have players to choose from and then some of us The task is ‘OK, how do we navigate this to get a coach where we are?’ And this is the beginning of that process.

Schwein believes that the Giants need to find not only the right players but also the right people. And the best way to understand what the possibilities are for everyone is to meet them in person instead of zooming in. And spend as much time with them as possible.

“We interview some players, we know they’re great kids and then they come in and they blow it out of the water and like the coach, ‘Yeah, I like that guy,'” Schwein said. “Well, that’s part of their plan where you want them to be. I think it’s very important for our coaching staff to be here, and I’m glad they’re in the process and they’re excited for the coaching staff to help us.”

To which Saleh can answer with “Meh”.

Joe Schwein, general manager of the New York Giants, speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indiana, Indiana on March 1, 2022.

Joe Schwein, general manager of the New York Giants, speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indiana, Indiana on March 1, 2022.
(Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

“We are still getting everything we need [Combine] From a ‘player exposure’ perspective, “said the Jets coach. I feel very good about where we are and it seems we are getting a lot better this week.

“The reality is it’s a 20 minute interview. If you’re going to combine to make or break a 20 minute interview you’re going to give a young man millions of dollars, shame on you. That’s my personal opinion. We still have pros. We still have a personal workout.” We still have 30 visits. We still have a lot of conversations, phone conversations, there are Zooms that follow.

“I’m really happy with the decision we’ve made and the direction we’re heading.”

