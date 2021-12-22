Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said Saleh was tested after feeling symptoms Wednesday morning.

Tight end coach Ron Middleton will serve as head coach until Saleh can clear protocol.

Saleh could return as soon as Thursday if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative.

If Saleh doesn’t test out of the COVID-19 protocols before Sunday, Middleton will also serve as the head coach in New York’s game against Jacksonville.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)


