Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said Saleh was tested after feeling symptoms Wednesday morning.

Get well soon, Coach. pic.twitter.com/YHstGdisgO — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2021

NYPD: Aracellio Pellot Killed In Suspected Road Rage Shooting In The Bronx

Tight end coach Ron Middleton will serve as head coach until Saleh can clear protocol.

Interim HC Ron Middleton leading our practice in preparation for a team he knows well. pic.twitter.com/OzlnpyDOrQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2021

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Pill To Treat COVID-19

Saleh could return as soon as Thursday if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative.

If Saleh doesn’t test out of the COVID-19 protocols before Sunday, Middleton will also serve as the head coach in New York’s game against Jacksonville.

Federal COVID Testing Sites Open In NYC To Help With Omicron-Fueled Holiday Demand

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)