Jewar Airport Noida, Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Furious At CM YOGI Adityanath The trick of eating Ghevar in the name of jewelry will not work – SP leader Jibe need to wipe out CM Yogi Former IAS, SP leader said on CM Yogi

Jewar Airport Noida: Former IAS officer Surya Singh has made a post on social media, in which he has taunted Yogi and Modi government regarding Jewar Airport.

The foundation stone of Asia’s largest Jewar Airport has been laid. In such a situation, this project of PM Modi and Yogi government is being discussed a lot on social media. On this, former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh has made a post on social media, in which he has taunted Yogi and Modi government regarding Jewar airport.

In his post, Surya Pratap Singh said- ‘Jewar airport will be built by the new government, the Yogi government could not even give compensation to the farmers. UP will have ‘Leadership of UP’. The former IAS did another post in which he said- ‘The trick of eating ghee in the name of jewelry will not work. The people of that area are very angry.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi and the Yogi government, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also said – ‘Tomorrow there will be an attempt to sell the one whose ‘shilanyas’ will be done today. Thinking discrimination-work division! BJP does not want this slogan today.

The coming new government will build Jewar airport, the Yogi government could not even give compensation to the farmers. There will be ‘Leadership of UP’ in UP. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) November 25, 2021

So at the same time, Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh also said- ‘Till you win the battle of petrol, onion is expensive, if you fight for onions, then oil is expensive, if you fight for oil, tomatoes are expensive. Fees expensive, electricity bills expensive. How long will you keep fighting like this? The disease has to be completely treated. By completely wiping out BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Whose ‘foundation’ will be laid today

Will try to sell it tomorrow thinking discrimination ~ work division! today’s slogan

don’t want BJP pic.twitter.com/JmsgleB5MN — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 25, 2021

Seeing these posts, reactions of many people started coming out on social media. A person named Nasir Khan said- ‘7 years ago Nitin Gadkari and PM Modi had inaugurated the bridge from Faridabad to Greater Noida. which has not yet been made. So this Jewar airport will be built in 70 years, 100 smart cities were to be built. Not one was made. Do those things which have not been done first. A person named Ramdev Mandal said- ‘Modi-Yogi has to spread sensation, to loot applause, to mislead people. What are their achievements? Why don’t these visionary rulers ask for mandate on demonetisation and GST?

A user named Umesh said- ‘Yogi Adityanath ji has done some very special damage, you tell who is the biggest honest leader according to you?’

Let us let you know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport, Asia’s largest and the world’s fourth largest airport. Earlier, the PM had also inaugurated the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway in UP.