Jewelers shop in Kerala: CM Vijayan instructs to link jewelery shop with CCTV police station

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday directed the authorities to link the CCTV of gold shops to GST offices and police stations so as to strictly curb tax evasion from gold traders. Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association body A. Abdul Nasir said it was unfortunate that the officials misled the Chief Minister.A. Abdul Nasir said, ‘We have not discussed or discussed any aspect and they (the government) are taking arbitrary decisions. Everyone knows that the current GST is collected from us in time as compared to the previous VAT regime. Our RTI query is yet to be answered. We strongly oppose the way the government is looking at things after Tuesday’s meeting.

Emphasis on strict maintenance to prevent theft

Earlier, Vijayan chaired a meeting of tax and other officials, which focused on strict monitoring to prevent tax evasion, especially from gold traders. The Chief Minister also questioned whether it was possible to connect the CCTV installed in the main gold shop to the police station and tax offices.

GST also increased the difficulties of traders

Coincidentally, in a single year, the state collected about Rs 630 crore in gold sales tax during the VAT regime, which increased to Rs 850 crore after the introduction of GST, according to a source. Also, gold traders often bring gold from neighboring states and then convert it into jewelry and pay taxes to the state from which they are purchased.

Kerala is struggling with the economic situation

Kerala is currently going through the worst financial crisis, as its public debt has crossed Rs 4 lakh crore and has almost doubled in the six years since Vijayan took office in 2016. And increasing revenue collection is the only way.