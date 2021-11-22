Jewelery boxes used to go from Jeetendra’s shop to the film sets, when the actor himself came to audition; Rajesh Khanna had helped

Jeetendra gave more than one film in Hindi cinema. Jeetendra is very famous in Bollywood for his white pants and jumping jack dance. Jeetendra had dreamed of becoming an actor since childhood. Actually, since childhood, Jeetendra had come to see the environment of films and shooting around him. Jeetendra’s father used to have a jewelery shop. Then Jeetendra used to join hands with his father at his shop. The condition of Jeetendra’s family was not good during that period.

At that time, jewelery boxes used to go from Jeetendra’s shop to the sets of films. Jeetendra himself used to go to leave the box on the set. Then he used to watch the shooting going on there and also dreamed of becoming an actor. One such time Jeetendra wanted to see the shooting of the film. Then a man standing outside the studio interrupted him and said that you cannot go inside. If you want to go, you have to do a roll, you need an urgent.

Actually, he got the role of Prince for the film Navrang. So Jeetendra agreed to take Prince’s get-up. When Jeetendra came in the character of Pins, he went inside and saw that many princes were engaged in the line. In such a situation, filmmaker V Shantaram called Jeetendra for a screen test. Jeetendra told about this in the show Indian Idol. He further told that Rajesh Khanna used to study with him in college.

Jeetendra said that when he came back after giving the screen test, he went straight to Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was also a theater artist. In such a situation, he gave some acting tips to Jeetendra during this time. Both of them rehearsed by sitting in the canteen of KC College. Jeetendra further told that ‘the next day I reached the set with full preparation. So Shantaram ji gave some different dialogues. Now we could not speak the new dialogue and were nervous.

Jeetendra had further said- ‘Well, whatever happens in life, happens only for the good. I am happy where I am today. During this, Jeetendra also told the story behind his name. Actually Jeetendra’s real name is Ravi. But after appearing in films, he came to be known as Jeetendra. He had told that there was a famous actor in the film Caravan – Ravindra Kapoor. I was told to change your name. In such a situation, I became Jeetendra from Ravi.

