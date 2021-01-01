Jewelry News: Lucknow Khargapur case: Lucknow Khargapur case

Highlights In Khargapur, a miscreant looted jewelery at gunpoint in broad daylight

Police launched a search for the robbers on the basis of CCTV footage

Under the pretext of looking at jewelry, the artillery broke into the shop

Lucknow

In the capital of Uttar Pradesh, despite millions of efforts, robberies and crime incidents do not stop. In Khargapur in Gomtinagar area, a jewelery shop was robbed at gunpoint by robbers in broad daylight and easily fled the scene. The incident has been captured on CCTV.

At around 11.30am on Saturday, a masked thug broke into a jewelery shop and robbed at gunpoint. Police obtained the information and launched a search for the robbers on the basis of CCTV.

The scoundrel entered the shop wearing a burqa

The victim, Aryan Soni, said he came to a stinking shop wearing a burqa and took the weapon out of his bag and put it in the shop under the pretext of seeing jewelery. He then looted about Rs 14 lakh worth of jewelery and fled. At the same time, the shop owner has asked his servant to join the conspiracy. At the same time, the police are interrogating the servant.

The CCTV footage is being scanned

The scoundrel is still out of police custody. Former DCP Sanjeev Suman, who reached the spot, said a masked miscreant came to the jewelers’ shop and fled after the robbery. The search for the crook is currently underway with the help of CCTV. This incident will be revealed soon.

