JFK Airport power outage leads to delays, long lines, confusion
Power was restored late Monday and screenings for international resumed.
However, there are still some international arrival delays at Terminal 5 as result of the outage, according to the airport.
International arrivals at Terminal 5 are experiencing delays due to a power outage. Power has been restored and screening for international passengers has resumed. Please check with your airline for additional flight updates.
— Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) May 3, 2022
The outage led to long lines, non-working computers and confusion.
There’s no word yet on what led to the power outage.
