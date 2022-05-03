JFK Airport power outage leads to delays, long lines, confusion



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — A huge power outage led to flight delays at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City Monday night.

Power was restored late Monday and screenings for international resumed.

However, there are still some international arrival delays at Terminal 5 as result of the outage, according to the airport.

International arrivals at Terminal 5 are experiencing delays due to a power outage. Power has been restored and screening for international passengers has resumed. Please check with your airline for additional flight updates. — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) May 3, 2022

The outage led to long lines, non-working computers and confusion.

There’s no word yet on what led to the power outage.

