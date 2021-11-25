Jhanvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

Along with the announcement of his new film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, Karan Johar has also fixed its release date on December 7, 2022. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor. The film is set in the background of cricket and Rajkumar’s character in the film is named Mahendra while Jhanvi Kapoor’s character is named Mahima. Sharan Sharma, who made ‘Gunjan Saxena’, is the director of the film. Jhanvi and Rajkummar Rao have previously worked together in ‘Roohi’.

Sara Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ on December 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar

Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush in lead roles will release on December 24 on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Atrangi Re’ is being produced by T-Series, Cape of Good Films, Color Yellow Productions. The shooting of this film was over in March this year. The film was scheduled to release on 6 August. After this its release on OTT was announced on 23 November. Now it is being released on Christmas. The music-oriented romantic ‘Atrangi Re’ has music by AR Rahman.

Raveena Tandon’s web series ‘Aranyak’ to release on Netflix on December 10

The web series ‘Aranyak’ starring Raveena Tandon in the lead role will be released on Netflix on December 10. In this, Raveena will be seen in the role of SHO Kasturi Dogra. Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik also have important roles in the web series. Releasing its trailer on Instagram, Raveena Tandon has written – One crime and so many criminals. Will SHO Kasturi be able to find out who is telling the truth and who is lying.

Will release ‘Circus’ if we get the right date, says Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty said about his under-construction film ‘Circus’ that he will release the film when the time is appropriate, ‘I do not rush to release my film. Many films are ready for release. Starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, ‘Circus’ is produced by Rohit in association with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. The film is a remake of Shakespeare’s ‘Comedy of Errors’. Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma’s double roles ‘Angoor’ has been made on this film.