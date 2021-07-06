Jhanvi Kapoor-Nora Fatehi boldness pictures viral on social media

New Delhi. One of the bold actresses of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi is more in discussion about her style than films, pictures of her bold style often go viral on social media. But Janhvi’s style is no less among them, these beauties have shared such pictures on social media that even the fans are not able to stop themselves to comment. The beautiful acts of these two actresses have made the fans crazy about them, they rule the hearts of the fans with their beauty.

The pictures of Jhanvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are becoming quite viral. In which Jhanvi is attracting the hearts of fans with her style, while Nora’s bold look is also wreaking havoc. These two beauties have shared their pictures in a very different look.

Jhanvi broke the record of hotness

In the hot pictures shared by Jhanvi on social media, she is seen wearing three piece separate sets, which includes matching shorts and jacket with bralette top.

How wonderful you look

Jhanvi left her hair open with light makeup to complete her look.

nora super hot look

The same Nora Fatehi was also leaving no chance to woo people, she is wearing a skinny fit dress in which she was looking super hot. Nora had chosen for herself a bodycon dress in Sunshine Yellow color, which was in ankle length as well as cutout sleeves.