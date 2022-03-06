Entertainment

Jhanvi Kapoor, who was in the headlines for her bold style, reached Tirupati Balaji in this style on her birthday, see photos

Jhanvi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday by visiting Tirupati Balaji. During this, the look of Jhanvi Kapoor is being well-liked.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday in Tirupati. On this special occasion, the actress along with some of her friends took the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Jhanvi has also shared beautiful pictures during this time with the fans, in which she is seen wearing a beautiful silk sari. Janhvi also posed with her aunt and Sridevi’s cousin Maheshwari.

Sharing the pictures, Jhanvi Kapoor wrote in the caption, “|| Om Sri Venkateswaraye Namo Namah Sriman Narayan Namo Namah Tirumal Tirupati Namo Namah Jai Balaji Namo Namah || On this post of Jhanvi Kapoor, all the fans are wishing her a happy birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor also cut the cake with her fans at the airport on Friday and celebrated the birthday. In a video that went viral on social media platforms, Janhvi was seen cutting a pre-birthday cake brought to her by one of her fans.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor posted an old picture and revealed how she is the “joy of our lives”.

Boney Kapoor wrote, “Enjoy our lives, stay as you are, stay simple, grounded, respect everyone, spread warmth, these are your qualities that will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday son ,

Khushi Kapoor also wished Janhvi on her birthday and called her “my everything”.

Janhvi’s sister Anshula shared a picture and wrote, “HBD lover! One year and older, one year boulder. Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food together, crying together, playing together, watching emo movies together and loving each other together. you are my baby I love you more than you love Tiramisu.”

Sonam Kapoor wished her with a photo, “Happy birthday Jannu my all love darling girl…”

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak. The actress has several films in the pipeline, including Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 and Takht.


