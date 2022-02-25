Education

Jharkhand Board Examination 2022: Jharkhand Board’s 10th and 12th Schedule Announced

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Jharkhand Board Examination 2022: Jharkhand Board’s 10th and 12th Schedule Announced
Written by admin
Jharkhand Board Examination 2022: Jharkhand Board’s 10th and 12th Schedule Announced

Jharkhand Board Examination 2022: Jharkhand Board’s 10th and 12th Schedule Announced

Jharkhand Education Council (JAC) has announced the dates for Jharkhand Board Examination 2022. According to JAC, the 10th and 12th exams will be conducted offline from March 24, taking into account the Kovid rules. About 8 lakh 10th and 12th class students will appear for the exam this time.

Class 10th or Secondary examinations will end on 20th April, while 12th or Intermediate examinations will end on 25th April. The 10th exam will be held in the first session from 9.45 am to 1.05 pm, while the 12th exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Students can check the schedule by visiting the official website of the board jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

At this time board exams will be conducted offline. The Jharkhand government had canceled the exams in 2021 due to Kovid-19 and about 7.5 lakh students of class 10 and 12 were promoted to higher classes without appearing on the basis of their marks in class 9 and 11.

Jharkhand Board Exam 2022: Important Things

  • JCERT has issued different syllabi for both the exams.
  • The Term-1 exam will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) questions and the test will be conducted by OMR seat, while the Term-2 exam will be based on mixed questions with short answers, short answers and long answers. The duration of both the exams will be 1.5-1.5 hours.
  • The exam will be 75% based on the syllabus as this year the board has reduced the syllabus by 25% due to Covid-19.
  • The final results of the Annual Examination 2022 will be prepared by combining the marks obtained in both the posts.
READ Also  cbse Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021, CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021 DigiLocker App

Interesting facts about Indian rivers: Interesting facts about Indian rivers

#Jharkhand #Board #Examination #Jharkhand #Boards #10th #12th #Schedule #Announced

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment