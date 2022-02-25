Jharkhand Board Examination 2022: Jharkhand Board’s 10th and 12th Schedule Announced

Jharkhand Education Council (JAC) has announced the dates for Jharkhand Board Examination 2022. According to JAC, the 10th and 12th exams will be conducted offline from March 24, taking into account the Kovid rules. About 8 lakh 10th and 12th class students will appear for the exam this time.Class 10th or Secondary examinations will end on 20th April, while 12th or Intermediate examinations will end on 25th April. The 10th exam will be held in the first session from 9.45 am to 1.05 pm, while the 12th exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Students can check the schedule by visiting the official website of the board jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

At this time board exams will be conducted offline. The Jharkhand government had canceled the exams in 2021 due to Kovid-19 and about 7.5 lakh students of class 10 and 12 were promoted to higher classes without appearing on the basis of their marks in class 9 and 11.

Jharkhand Board Exam 2022: Important Things



JCERT has issued different syllabi for both the exams.

The Term-1 exam will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) questions and the test will be conducted by OMR seat, while the Term-2 exam will be based on mixed questions with short answers, short answers and long answers. The duration of both the exams will be 1.5-1.5 hours.

The exam will be 75% based on the syllabus as this year the board has reduced the syllabus by 25% due to Covid-19.

The final results of the Annual Examination 2022 will be prepared by combining the marks obtained in both the posts.