Jharkhand Board Result 2021: Results of Supplementary Exam released at jacresults.com. Download with these steps

Jharkhand Board Result 2021: This exam was conducted following the COVID 19 safety protocol.

Jharkhand Board Result 2021: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the result of supplementary examination conducted for class 10 and class 12. All the students who appeared in this exam JAC Supplementary Result 2021 Jharkhand Board official website jacresults.com Can check on.

This exam was conducted in offline mode after the release of board exam results. All the students had the option to appear in these examinations. According to media reports, Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam Around 19000 students had appeared in it. At the same time, a total of more than 36000 students appeared in the examinations of all streams of class 12. There are reports of many students failing in these examinations as well.

For Class 10 and Class 12 by Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Supplementary Result 2021 Was released only on 8 October 2021. This exam was conducted for those students who were not satisfied with the result released by Jharkhand Board on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. Now all the candidates appeared in this examination can download their result on the official website by following these steps.

How to download JAC Supplementary Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website jacresults.com.

Step 2: Then click on the link ‘Results of Class XII Examination 2021(S)’ or ‘Results of Class X Examination 2021(S)’ on the home page.

Step 3: After this a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here you enter your roll number and roll code and then click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you can check and download Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021.

All the students will need roll code and roll number to check their result. Let us inform that this examination was conducted following the Kovid 19 safety protocol. Check official website for more details.