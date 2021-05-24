Jharkhand CM Against Holding Class 12 Board Exams Amid COVID-19 Surge





Ranchi: Amid the rising demand for college students to cancel Class 12 board exams, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has stated holding the Class 12 board examinations within the state wouldn't be applicable within the wake of the current COVID-19 scenario.

After attending a gathering convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams, the Jharkhand CM stated, "If the strategies obtained from the stakeholders are thought-about, there's a consensus on postponement of the examination… Folks really feel that sustaining social distance won't be attainable if the exams are performed and kids can get contaminated…"

Many college students and their households are going although psychological stress, whereas a number of kids have misplaced close to and expensive ones, he stated, including, conducting the examinations beneath such circumstances can be inappropriate.

The chief minister stated proposals for holding the exams on-line have additionally been obtained.

“Many such factors are essential like decreasing examination time, modifications within the topic, residence centre… Protecting all this stuff in thoughts, I’ve steered that the date of all upcoming examinations needs to be fastened solely after the pandemic comes beneath management,” Soren stated.

“I’ll ship my detailed suggestion in writing to the Central Board of Secondary Training inside two days,” he stated.

In New Delhi, after an over-two-hour assembly chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated states and union territories have been requested to submit their detailed strategies on the matter by Could 25.

(With PTI inputs)