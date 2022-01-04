Jharkhand: Former BJP MLA attacked by Naxalites,escaped to the police station, two soldiers posted in security were chopped by throat

Former BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak narrowly escaped but two of his security personnel were killed in an attack by Naxals in Goilkera police station area of ​​Jharkhand’s Chaibasa district on Tuesday evening. Naxalites killed two jawans posted in their security by slitting their throats. They also took away their AK 47 rifles. Nayak was attacked by Naxals in 2012 when he was an MLA, but even at that time he had a narrow escape. Nayak won the election from Manoharpur. He is not an MLA now.

Chaibasa police said that the attack took place in Jheelruwan village when Nayak had come to participate in the football competition organized in the village as the chief guest. Naxalites were sitting in their wait. He did not commit the crime during the match. As soon as the match was over, he gave a loud attack. The soldiers posted in the security of the MLA could not understand anything.

However, two soldiers posted under his protection took on the Naxalites without caring for their lives. During this, the former MLA ran out and went to the nearby police station. His life was saved but both the soldiers could not compete with the Naxalites for long. The attackers slit their throats to death and fled with weapons. The third jawan posted under his protection managed to escape from there. But the Naxalites snatched his AK 47 rifle.

Police said Shankar Nayak and Hembram were among the security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxalite attack. He said that security personnel have been sent to the spot. For now, there is peace on the spot. But the way the Naxalite attack took place, the local people are also in panic. Police say that the former BJP MLA has been kept under tight security. There is a possibility that they may be attacked again. Naxalites have targeted him twice. They can further plot a conspiracy by targeting them.