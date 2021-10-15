Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana Application Form:

The implementation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Agriculture Blessing Scheme 2019 has started. The result of Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana will be visible in September 2019. The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Raghuvardas made a special gift to the farmers from 52 lakhs in the interest of proper development of the farmers in the state. Within 03 months of the implementation of the scheme, from September 2019, ₹ 5,000 (₹ five thousand) per kharif crop per prahal (per acre) to the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer to the entire farmer’s economy. Will be received in the account (Savings Bank Account).

Remember that India will celebrate Platinum Jubilee in the year 2022 while completing 75 years of independence. The Chief Minister of Jharkhand said that this scheme will prove to be very helpful in fulfilling the target of doubling the income of farmers by the year 2022 by the Prime Minister of India. In Jharkhand state, the entire farmers will not have to depend on anyone else or on the bank (bank) for seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural investments to produce crops. Farmers will not need to take loan from anyone else for farming.

Provision for expenditure of ₹ 5000.00 crore (₹ five thousand crore) in the budget (income sheet) for the development of farmers owning agricultural land up to 05 acres of Jharkhand state.Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana).

Under the Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojna, every small and marginal farmer in the state, who has agricultural land up to 05 acres, as well as those farmers who have less than one acre of agricultural land, will be paid ₹ 5,000 per acre per year for Kharif crop. An amount of ₹ five thousand will be provided as a subsidy. The benefit of “Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Krishi Aashirwad Yojana 2019” will be given to the farmers of the state through Direct Benefit Transfer from September 2019. Savings Bank Account ) will be sent.

Under the Mukhyamantri Krishi Aashirwad Yojna to be started under the budget of the financial year 2019-20, the Government of Jharkhand State has started providing ₹ 5,000 (₹ five thousand) per acre to more than 52 lakh farmers in the state for Kharif crop every year. Will give On the contrary, those farmers whose ownership of agricultural land is less than one acre, they will also be given a minimum assistance of ₹ 05 thousand per year from the state of Jharkhand. This assistance amount will be given to them through direct check. This scheme will benefit 22.76 lakh small and marginal farmers of the state. On this Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana 2019, the state government will spend an amount of about ₹ 2,250 crore.

Chief Minister Raghuvardas said that this will be a complete farmer welfare scheme. Due to the amount of assistance received in the direct bank account, all the farmers will be able to purchase seeds, fertilizers etc. from the market at their will. This will increase agricultural productivity. Under this scheme, farmers will be given its benefit on 45 lakh acres of land for paddy crop under Kharif. The state government is working continuously for the welfare of the farmers. Under this, at present the premium (` 66 crore per annum) for crop insurance of 14.85 lakh farmers in the state is also being paid by the state government. Along with this, loans are also being made available to the farmers at zero percent interest (interest).

Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana 2019 – Very Important Focus:

01) Under the “Jharkhand Chief Minister Krishi Ashirwad Yojana 2019”, more than 52 lakh farmers will be benefited as soon as possible. In Jharkhand state, small and marginal farmers who own up to 5 acres of agricultural land will be provided ₹ 5,000 (₹ five thousand) per acre for Kharif crop every year for more than one acre of agricultural land.

02) Those farmers who own less than one acre of land, the same amount will be provided by the state government to all those farmers under Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana 2019.

03) The benefit of Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana will be accessible to all farmers on 45 lakh acres of cultivable land in the state of Jharkhand.

04) From the month of September 2019, the benefit of “Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana 2019” will be sent to the farmers of the state through Direct Benefit Transfer in the Savings Bank Account.

Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana Other focal points of Jharkhand State Government’s efforts:

01) Budget provision of ₹ 500.00 crore for Sakhi Mandal for women empowerment (Budget Provision)

Special emphasis on women empowerment.

02) Since the year 2014, 1.90 (one lakh 90 thousand) after the establishment of Sakhi Mandal, the work in this field is progressive, encouraging results.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Krishi Ashirwad Yojana 2019 – Objectives and Goals:

This scheme will prove to be very helpful in fulfilling the goal of doubling the income of farmers by the year 2022, set by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. In Jharkhand state, the entire farmers will not have to depend on anyone else or on the bank (bank) for seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural investments to produce crops. Farmers will not need to take loan from anyone else for farming.

Documents required for getting benefits under Chief Minister Krishi Ashirwad Yojana 2019:

01) Permanent residence certificate of Jharkhand State.

02) Valid Aadhar Card.

03) Voter Identification Sheet

04) Savings Bank Account Pass-Book prevailing in any Nationalized Bank / Private Bank / Regional Bank.

According to an estimate, the district wise situation of number wise farmers in Jharkhand state is as follows:

In which district how many farmers will get benefit

Name of the District No. of Farmers

Bokaro 2,61,745

Chatra 3,29,215

Deoghar 56,459

Dhanbad 2,27,579

Dumka 88,618

East Singhbhum 2,26,638

Garhwa 1,67,799

Giridih 7,49,551

Godda 63,582

Gumla 2,24,277

Hazaribagh 4,86,379

Jamtara 26122

peg 62102

Koderma 2,04,612

Latehar 77,787

Lohardaga 76,586

Pakur 51,523

Palamu 4,62,177

Ramgarh 2,06,950

Ranchi 3,84,539

Sahibganj 1,81,424

Seraikela-Kharsawan 2,36,815

Simdega 1,20,001

West Singhbhum 2,43,414

set sum 52,15,894

Website of the Department- www.cm.jharkhand.gov.in/