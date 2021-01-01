Jharkhand News: Jharkhand monsoon session starts from today

Ravi Sinha, Ranchi

The monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly is starting from today. Which will run until September 9th. There is a possibility of a riot. The ruling party and the opposition have come up with their own strategy.

Congress wants to increase backward reservation

Important bills like Medical Protection Bill and Jharkhand Municipal Reforms Bill 2021 will be tabled in the rainy session of Jharkhand Assembly. In this context, a meeting of the ruling party was held under the chairmanship of Hemant Soren at the Chief Minister’s residence. Ministers and MLAs from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal were present. Congress Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh, Minister Alamgir Alam, Minister Rameshwar Oran and many other senior leaders were present. Jharkhand Congress state president Rajesh Thakur was also present. The Congress wants to increase the reservation limit for backward classes from 14 to 27 per cent.

BJP will surround the government on planning policy

At the same time, a meeting of party MLAs was held under the leadership of Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash. All the MLAs including Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi, state in-charge Dilip Saikia and regional association general secretary Nagendra ji were present. The government devised a strategy of encircling the house. The BJP will strongly oppose the planning policy, especially in this monsoon session. State President Deepak Prakash has set up a committee to expose the flaws. Its convener is Bhanupratap Shahi, MLA of Bhavnathpur. Senior school CP Singh, Neelkanth Singh Munda and Amar Baury have also been included in the committee.

Know the full schedule of the rainy season convention

The first supplementary budget for the current financial year will be presented in the monsoon session. Only legislators who have taken both doses of the corona vaccine will be admitted to the convention, which runs from September 3 to September 9. The ordinances will be tabled in the House on the first day on September 3. The hall will be closed after the condolence message. September 4 and 5 will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Question Hour and the first supplementary budget for the financial year 2021-2022 will be presented on 6 September. The supplement will be discussed during Question Hour on September 7. The state bill will be discussed along with the question bill on September 8. Unauthorized resolutions will be tabled on September 9 with Question Hour.