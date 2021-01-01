Jharkhand News: Raj Kundra Porn Film Case Dhanbad Connection Former Miss India Universe Says Defamation Conspiracy: My daughter-in-law works in pornographic films … Defamation plot

Kanhaiya Pandey, Dhanbad

The wire of the Raj Kundra high profile case, who was arrested for making a porn video, has now been linked to Dhanbad. The actual 2019 Miss India Universe wedding took place in May 2021 at the Katras Police Station premises. The boy and girl were identified through Facebook, then married. Now this relationship has become sour. In a few months, there will be a round of allegations from both sides. The girl lodged a case of dowry demand at Katras police station and sent her husband to jail. The 2019 Miss India Universe is originally from Gumla district.

Explanation for working in pornographic videos

The father-in-law’s side says that she is associated with Raj Kundra’s porn film industry. Upon learning this, the marriage was refused. But under threat, she forcibly married her son. At the same time, Miss India Universe held a press conference in Katras on the issue. The girl said her reputation has been hurt by her husband’s family talk. Her husband’s family members alleged that she also had a daughter before marriage, which her husband and family members did not know, which is completely wrong, my husband used to come to my house and play with my daughter before marriage. Whose photos and videos I have. Also, my husband’s relatives said I was married before, so I just want to say in this case that I got married after the divorce.

‘Conspiracy to defame Honda case’

The girl said that it is related to a porn movie produced by Raj Kundra, I am a model and being a model, I went to Mumbai to find work. My porn video was made there. Which he got information from another. I also told this story to my husband. Now when I have filed a case against my father-in-law’s people for asking for a dowry, I am being defamed by saying that I work in pornographic videos. She is suffering herself. I have also filed a case in Mumbai. An FIR has been registered against Alisa Khan and Monu Khan at Mumbai’s Mallyani police station. In which both were arrested. He is currently out on bail.

‘Wrong video made while intoxicated by cold drink’

Miss India Universe 2019 says that I was made a wrong video in Mumbai while intoxicated with cold drinks. When I came to know about this, I went to the Mumbai police and lodged a case, a copy of which I have. However, when it comes to allegations in the Honda case, the black truth of Mayanagari Mumbai has come to the fore. A police investigation will reveal how much Miss India Universe, who claims to be a victim, is lying.

