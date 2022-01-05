Jharkhand: Suspected Naxalites target former BJP MLA, two policemen posted in security strangled them

Former BJP MLA Gurcharan Nayak was attacked by Naxalites during a program in Goilkera police station area of ​​West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped in this incident but the Naxalites allegedly slit the throats of two security personnel posted in the security of the former MLA.

A press release issued by Sudhir Kumar, DSP, West Singhbhum Headquarters, said that former MLA from Manoharpur, Gurucharan Nayak had arrived at Jhilrua village under Goilkera police station to participate in a sports event. When the program ended at 05:30 in the evening, the Maoists, who arrived in civil dress, surrounded the MLA’s vehicle and snatched the weapons of the security personnel.

It was also told in the press release that during this time one jawan was killed and another was missing which was later found dead. Apart from this, another security personnel had reached Sonua with the former MLA. After giving information by him, CRPF jawans and West Singhbhum Police started raids in the area, which is still going on.

Chaibasa SP Ajay Linda has confirmed in the incident that two jawans were killed in the attack. “A security guard was missing in the initial moments but later we found his body. According to the statement of former MLA Gurcharan Nayak in the case, this work was the work of armed Naxalites. SP Ajay Linda said, we are probing the incident from all angles.

A PTI report quoting Dilip Khalkho, police officer of Chakradharpur sub-division, said that the jawans deployed in security had been slit. As per the report, “The Naxals slit the throats of two of their jawans and also snatched their AK-47 rifles. Apart from this, he also snatched the weapon of another security personnel who escaped from the spot after saving his life.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajesh Pradhan, brother of former MLA Nayak, said that he was present at the place when the attack took place. Pradhan said, “More than two dozen Naxalites armed with weapons entered the playground and started firing. During this, one could understand that about a dozen suspected Naxalites attacked the security personnel from behind and slit their throats. Another jawan clashed with them but was injured. In the midst of this uproar, we fled to the village after saving our lives. He said that earlier also Nayak had survived the Maoist attack in 2012.

While talking to reporters, Nayak said that, every year we reach the program; The award ceremony was over and I was about to get into my car at around 05:15. Then about 20 to 30 Naxalites came and stabbed the soldiers and snatched the weapon. But I managed to get out of there. Meanwhile, the BJP also targeted the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

