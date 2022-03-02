Jhund (2022) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Jhund (2022) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p



Jhund 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Jhund Movies Info:

Movie Name: Jhund

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Jhund (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Jhund Information

Release Date: 04 March 2022 (India)

Directed by-Nagraj Manjule

Writing Credits-Nagraj Manjule

Produced by-Meenu Aroraa, Shiv Chanana, Alex Anthony Fernandes, Sandeep Singh

Cinematography by-Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti

Film Editing by-Vaibhav Dabhade, Kutub Inamdar

Casting By-Shantanu Shrikant Bhake

Production Design by-Snigdha Karmahe, Pankaj Pol

Art Direction by-Binay Sarkar

Production Management-Balram Raut

Art Department-Amit Lad, Balram Raut

Sound Department-ThomasAjay Abraham, Arif Chagla, Sonawane Hitesh, Sinoy Joseph, Amit Lad, Niranjan Rasne, Karan Singh, Avinash Sonawane, Akshay Vaidya, Santosh Verma

Camera and Electrical Department-Abhijeet Chauhan, Gaurav P. Kulkarni, Devkaran Nivergi.

Editorial Department-Ken Metzker, Nitin Minz, Manthan Tannu

Music Department-Anshuman Tiwar.

Storyline

A retired sports-teacher and sports -enthusiast Vijay (60 yrs) from Nagpur, often comes across a bunch of teenage goons from nearby slums who hang around wasting their time in playing cards, fighting, smoking, robbing passersby. Vijay takes initiatives and introduces football to these slum-dwellers to channelize their energy positively. He wants to transform this set of goons into disciplined football players. its no mean task. Though there are many hurdles in transforming such undisciplined homeless bunch into a disciplined organized team, he perseveres.

He believes that these homeless kids possess extraordinary skills and have potential. He believes they need to feel the validation and trust to become trustworthy themselves. He sacrifices a lot and continues the struggle against all odds. Vijay’s vision to transform these homeless children’s wretched life becomes a reality as he takes them at another level by entering into the world’s biggest football tournament – the “homeless Soccer”. The twists and turns, and turbulent times make the impossible possible.

Where to see Jhund?

Top Cast Of Jhund

Actor Role in Jhund Movie Amitabh Bachchan Not Known Abhinay Raj Singh as Naveen Ganesh Deshmukh Not Known Vicky Kadian as Vijay Bhrose Child

Disclaimer –

gadgetclock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.