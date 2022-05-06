Jhund film Nagraj Manjule shares his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan. Nagraj Manjule shares his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan as a debutant director in Bollywood

Entertainment

15 hours ago
By Filmibeat Desk

,

ZEE5 has announced the release of Jhund on this platform on May 6. The film is an autobiography based on the life of Vijay Barse, a real life hero and founder of Slum Soccer. Jhund is the story of the life of a slum dweller and his struggle to achieve his dream. In this film, the protagonist uses his life experiences to create a way for himself and his community to break down social barriers and inspire millions of young people to pursue their dreams.

Nagraj Manjule, Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has portrayed his journey as Vijay Barse with great sincerity and excellent acting. Nagraj Manjule, who made his Bollywood debut as a debutant director, starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Share your experience of working.

He said, “Working with Bachchan sir was the highlight of my career as I have admired his films and work since childhood. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 15:50 [IST]

