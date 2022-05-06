Jhund film Nagraj Manjule shares his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan. Nagraj Manjule shares his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan as a debutant director in Bollywood

News oi-prachi

ZEE5 has announced the release of Jhund on this platform on May 6. The film is an autobiography based on the life of Vijay Barse, a real life hero and founder of Slum Soccer. Jhund is the story of the life of a slum dweller and his struggle to achieve his dream. In this film, the protagonist uses his life experiences to create a way for himself and his community to break down social barriers and inspire millions of young people to pursue their dreams.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has portrayed his journey as Vijay Barse with great sincerity and excellent acting. Nagraj Manjule, who made his Bollywood debut as a debutant director, starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Share your experience of working.

He said, “Working with Bachchan sir was the highlight of my career as I have admired his films and work since childhood. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund caught in trouble; No relief from Supreme Court FilmiBeat

Despite being such a good performer, he is a very down-to-earth person. Bachchan sir was really encouraging and supportive during the filming process, despite the fact that I have done only a few films.” So stay tuned to watch the exclusive ZEE5 ‘Jhund’ from May 6.

Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit film “Jhund” to premiere on ZEE5 on this date, full details

Amitabh Bachchan gave a reply to Aamir Khan, his eyes were moist while praising the bunch!

Box Office – ‘The Batman’ has a bumper opening in India, ‘Jhund’ slows down, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ continues to explode

Amitabh Bachchan agreed for ‘Jhund’ because of Aamir Khan!

Who is Vijay Burse? Amitabh Bachchan has played the character of this powerful personality in the film ‘Jhund’!

Aamir Khan cried after watching ‘Jhund’ – Giving a review, said one of Amitabh Bachchan’s best films – VIDEO

‘Jhund’ movie review – Amitabh Bachchan and his team shine in Nagraj Manjule’s powerful sports drama

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas to Rajamouli – all set to rock the box office in March 2022

6 mega budget films to be released every week for a month – from Akshay Kumar to Prabhas, the box office will be on fire

Jhund release date out, Amitabh Bachchan explodes with a powerful poster!

Announcement of release date of Amitabh Bachchan starrer film ‘Jhund’ – ready to knock in theaters

Supreme Court’s blow to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, film will not release, ban remains

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Heaps Praises For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says New Dawn For Indian TV Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Jhund film Nagraj Manjule shares his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan, read in details here

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 15:50 [IST]