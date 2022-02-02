Jhund release date out, Amitabh Bachchan had a blast with a powerful poster! Jhund release date out, Amitabh Bachchan explodes with a powerful poster!

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, is often in a lot of discussion about some film and at this time he is very busy with the film Jhund. Now the release date of this film has been announced and a banging poster has also been shared with it. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in this poster. The poster is being liked a lot. It is written in this poster, say team not flock.

Apart from this, the release date of this film has been revealed. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a post .. “Be ready to compete with this group, our team is coming.

Jhund will be released in theaters near you on March 4, 2022. Let us tell you that before this the teaser of the film has been released which was well-liked. Sairat director Nagraj Manjule is directing this film.

Let us tell you that he is working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and he is very excited about it. Amitabh Bachchan is very excited for this film at this time and fans say that this film can prove to be the best.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is also busy with Brahmastra and is waiting for it for a long time. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen in this film. Apart from these, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are going to be seen in this film.

