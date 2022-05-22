Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Due To Salmonella Conerns – Gadget Clock



J. M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall on Saturday over choose Jif peanut butter merchandise bought within the U.S. and in Canada because of potential salmonella contamination.

Why is Jif peanut butter being recalled?

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention and the Meals and Drug Administration say they’re investigating experiences of not less than 14 individuals who have develop into sick from the merchandise throughout 12 states, whereas two have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The recalled peanut butter merchandise have been distributed nationwide in retail shops and different shops. States reporting salmonella instances are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

How you can inform which peanut butter is recalled

Take a look at the world on the peanut butter jar the place it says “best-if-used by” date on the label. Proper beneath that, you may see a sequence of numbers. These are the lot codes. Recalled merchandise embrace the merchandise beneath with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425.

It’s endorsed by the FDA that these in possession of those probably contaminated merchandise, ought to get rid of them instantly.

The total listing of recalled merchandise is as follows:

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150025516

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150007565

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE — 5150008051

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE — 5150008058

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE — 5150021889

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE — 5150024114

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO — 5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO — 5150024136

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO — 5150024137

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK — 5150024143

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150024163

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO — 5150024170

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK — 5150024174

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150024177

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY — 5150024182

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO — 5150024307

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150024321

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150024322

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150024331

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK — 5150024404

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER — 5150024540

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH — 5150024545

JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH — 5150024572

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK — 5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK — 5150024776

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150025499

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150025518

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150025537

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK — 5150025542

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY — 5150025578

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER — 5150072002

JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY — 5150075007

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER — 5150041418

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT — 5150092100

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK — 5150024705

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL — 5150008026

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER — 5150025530

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK — 5150024706

Salmonella may cause all kinds of signs, which may trigger critical and generally deadly infections in younger kids, frail or aged individuals, and others with weakened immune techniques.

Sufferers are suggested to name a doctor instantly if they’re experiencing:

Diarrhea and a fever greater than 102 levels

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting

Indicators of dehydration, together with dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up

Customers who’ve questions or wish to report antagonistic reactions ought to go to the Jif web site or name 800-828-9980 Monday by way of Friday, 8 AM to five PM ET.