Jignesh Mevani Slams Gujarat Model Over Ahmedabad bridge collapses Claim

Part of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s capital Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. Now the political turmoil on this matter has also intensified.

Part of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s capital Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. Now the political turmoil on this matter has also intensified. Gujarat’s Dalit leader and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has targeted the development model of Gujarat through this incident. He wrote on his Twitter account that earlier the development of Bharatiya Janata Party had gone crazy, now it has become fatal too. He claimed that the company whose bridge built in Ahmedabad collapsed even before its inauguration, the same company has also been given the contract for 16 bridges of bullet train project and Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2.

The bridge work was to be completed by the end of December and were looking to open it for public use by mid-February. But it will take a few more months. The part of the bridge that has collapsed was placed on the pillars on 19 November. To test its strength, there is a 28-day test, during which post tension and stretching exercises are done to avoid any untoward period, this period was to be completed on Wednesday (22 December) at 10 pm but before that it was done. fell on Tuesday.

According to a TOI report, Parmar, who set up a tea stall near the bridge, became an eyewitness to the incident and said that when the part collapsed, the engineers and labor were working together on both sides. He told that something similar was going on around 10 o’clock in the night but suddenly a large part of the bridge collapsed and the explosion was so strong that everyone got scared.

At the same time, AUDA officials say that such incidents are rare and we are all surprised by this, they told that this bridge is 853 meters long, they said that now investigation is being done why it fell and action will be taken against the accused. .