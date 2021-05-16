JIGS’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

The popularity of Free Fire has grown in a great deal of folds before now few years, offering players with alternate options to achieve in state creation and streaming.

JIGS is the chief of the notorious BOSS guild in the Garena Free Fire. He is moreover a smartly-liked state creator with shut to 800k subscribers. Out of the complete 5k subscribers and 871k views keep accrued in the closing 30 days.

This textual content seems at JIGS’ Free Fire ID, stats, Ample/D ratio, and different info in May maybe 2021.

JIGS Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS has 4513 Booyahs in 12099 squad video video games, altering to a decide value of 37.30%. He has 37085 frags, conserving a Ample/D ratio of 4.89.

He has participated in 180 duo video video games and has stood victorious in 38 of those, important to a decide share of 21.11%. With 447 frags, he has sustained a Ample/D ratio of three.15.

Together with this, he has featured in 84 solo matches and has 9 victories, reminiscent of a decide value of 10.71%. JIGS has 106 kills to his set up for a Ample/D ratio of 1.41.

Stare this put up on Instagram A put up shared by JIGS OFFICIAL🇮🇳 (@realjigsofficial_)

Ranked stats

JIGS has competed in 23 squad matches in the continued season and triumphed on 5 conditions, which comes all the way down to a decide share of 21.73%. In these matches, he has eradicated 65 foes and maintained a waste-to-death ratio of three.61.

Together with to this, he is however to play in another ranked match in ranked season 21.

Current: The stats listed right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re space to interchange because the state creator continues to play further video video games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

JIGS began his YouTube inch discount in August 2020, and his channel has grown severely since then. He uploads a range of movies on his channel and has accrued 800k subscribers. JIGS moreover has further than 26 million views blended.

Click on on right here to seek advice from alongside along with his channel.

Social media handles

Stare this put up on Instagram A put up shared by JIGS OFFICIAL🇮🇳 (@realjigsofficial_)

Instagram: Click on on right here

He moreover has a discord server. Click on on right here to be a half of it

