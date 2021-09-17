Jihadi’s death is fresh blow to terrorists behind attack on US soldiers
DAKAR, Senegal — The terrorist group was struggling before France announced on Wednesday that its forces had killed the leader of Islamic State in Greater Sahara.
The group that once carried out major attacks on military bases in Niger and Mali, and killed four US soldiers and five of their Nigerian allies in 2017, has recently been reduced to massacres of defenseless villagers.
Announcing the death of the group’s leader, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui, French President Emmanuel Macron declared it “another great success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel”.
This may have been a setback from which the ISGS, as the group is known, could not recover, especially given the French military’s claim in July that it had killed two of its other leaders, both nicknamed al- There was also Sahraui. But it is uncertain.
“It is not clear to what extent the leadership structure has been damaged,” said Hannah Armstrong, senior analyst for the Sahel region at International Crisis Group. “They’ve definitely cut off the head and chest.”
Mr. Al-Sahraoui formed ISGS in 2015 with a band of followers, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant. Militants carried out several deadly raids on security forces along the border between the Sahel’s two vast countries, Mali and Niger, in what are known as the dry bands south of the Sahara.
But the organization lost much of its power due to recent French air strikes as well as clashes with rival jihadist groups. In January, French and Malian forces killed about 100 jihadists in central Mali, although it was unclear from which group or groups. Several terrorist groups are active in this area.
Some experts cautioned against sweeping declarations of victory.
“This is not the first time a prominent leader has been killed and yet the group continues to exist and expand,” said Rida Lymouri, a senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan think tank. “Success should be measured by the group not being able to terrorize civilians – not just the military – and the displaced population returning to their villages. It is too early to call it a success.”
A US military official said on Thursday that the United States provided some general intelligence to French officials to help track down Mr.
Some analysts have questioned the French strategy of aiming to oust top jihadist leaders, arguing that new leaders – sometimes, even more violent – could emerge to fill the void.
It is a point that French Defense Minister Florence Parly addressed in a statement about the assassination of Mr. Al-Sahraoui that was broadcast on French television.
“We often hear about the hydra of terrorism,” she said. “If the death of the Amir of the ISGS is significant, it is because it is the culmination of a long chain of inaction and capture that has disorganized and divided the organization’s high command.”
Ms Parly, using an alternative name for the Islamic State, said: “The death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui is a decisive blow to the command of Daesh in the Sahel, but also to its reconciliation. Because the ISGS has undoubtedly lost its emir. would have difficulty replacing him with a person of the same stature.”
Mr al-Sahraoui was believed to come from Western Sahara, a disputed region that has rejected Morocco’s claims of sovereignty over it, and is believed to have attended college in Algeria before moving to Mali.
There, along with several other jihadists, he founded the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa in 2011, known as Mujao. After a 2012 rebellion and coup in Mali, he became one of the rulers of the city of Gao, enforcing Sharia. Law.
Those who knew him at the time remember him as the intellectual, “thinking head” of Muzao. But in 2015, he broke up and threw his lot with Islamic State.
As Mr. Al-Sahraoui recruited from Fulani communities, taking advantage of their grievances against the state, the group rapidly grew in strength.
When their troops ambushed a patrol of American and Nigerian soldiers in Tongo Tongo in the Tilberi region of Niger, the group gained global attention.
Typically, hordes of fighters on motorcycles would raid military bases and kill dozens of soldiers at a time, stealing their weapons and then disappearing back into the desert.
But in 2020 the fortunes of the group fell.
That year, an estimated 400 to 500 fighters were killed in fighting with French attacks and a coalition group with al Qaeda, the Jama’at Nusratul Islam Wal Muslimin. The following year, they swiftly pointed their guns at civilians, with an attack in January killing more than 100 villagers and 58 returning from a trade fair in March.
“These massacres should be seen as a sign of weakness, not strength,” Ms Armstrong said. “They are killing farmers, not soldiers.”
Citizens in Niger have responded to the violence by trying to set up vigilante groups, reflecting a pattern across the wider region that often leads to interracial tensions and indiscriminate violence.
The French are now ready to try a slightly different approach.
They have announced that their military mission in the Sahel, Operation Barkhane, will end in early 2022, which has about 5,000 troops in the region. Now the focus will be on Takuba, an international task force in which thousands of French soldiers are expected to participate.
France, along with Germany, which also has some forces in the Sahel, has reacted angrily to reports that Mali is considering a deal to provide troops with Wagner, a Russian mercenary group.
On Wednesday, France released more details about the killing of Mr. al-Sahraoui. The government said he was killed in an operation in Mali in late August, which involved a commando group backed by air support.
Mr Lymouri explained that the French announcement about Mr al-Sahraoui’s death came long after Malian reported it. He suggested that timing may have had something to do with the potential Wagner deal.
“It took them about a month to claim it,” Mr. Lymauri said. “Why wait so long?”
Eric Schmidt contributed reporting and Maddie Camara contributed research.
#Jihadis #death #fresh #blow #terrorists #attack #soldiers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.