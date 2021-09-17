Jihadi’s death is fresh blow to terrorists behind attack on US soldiers

DAKAR, Senegal — The terrorist group was struggling before France announced on Wednesday that its forces had killed the leader of Islamic State in Greater Sahara.

The group that once carried out major attacks on military bases in Niger and Mali, and killed four US soldiers and five of their Nigerian allies in 2017, has recently been reduced to massacres of defenseless villagers.

Announcing the death of the group’s leader, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui, French President Emmanuel Macron declared it “another great success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel”.

This may have been a setback from which the ISGS, as the group is known, could not recover, especially given the French military’s claim in July that it had killed two of its other leaders, both nicknamed al- There was also Sahraui. But it is uncertain.