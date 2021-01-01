Jokes

Jija Sally’s Veg Jokes: Jija Sally’s and Patni’s Jokes and Jokes in Hindi

Husband – How are you sweetheart? You’re missing me, so I thought I’d call

Wife There was so much love coming, so why bother in the morning?

The husband is silent

After thinking for a while, he said in his mind, man, he got the house number instead of his daughter-in-law.

