Jill Biden introduces Kamala Harris as ‘the president,’ then says she was joking



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

During the celebration of Black History Month at the White House on Monday, First Lady Jill Biden mistakenly introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as President of the United States, then claimed that she was joking after correcting herself.

“As many of you know, before our Vice President’s historic journey to the White House began, he could have walked, marched with his parents in the civil rights movement, or at least pushed a stroller,” Biden said in his opening remarks.

“Since then, he has dedicated his life to pursuing justice and opportunity for all,” Jill Biden continued. “She is a partner of Joey, especially on issues like the right to vote, and is proud to be the first, but not the last.”

Jill Biden then began announcing Harris as President of the United States, but the audience smiled and the President held himself in one of Biden’s shoulders.

The first lady then played her apparent joke as a joke, telling Room that “I said this to make you laugh.”

President Biden himself has repeatedly referred to Harris as president.

Biden made multiple remarks in his opening remarks, calling VP “President Harris.”

In an introductory speech at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina in December, the president spoke eloquently about historically black colleges and universities: “Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard. [University] Alum. “

She Before He was named President Harris in March 2021, and was named “President-elect Harris” in December 2020, before he took office.

Timothy Neroji of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.