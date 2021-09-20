Jill Biden is pursuing the president’s most elusive campaign promise: unity

“It’s kind of funny,” she said of her return to class. “My students are really nonplus.”

According to emails obtained by CBS News and later, The New York Times, she vehemently opposed being promoted to first lady in campus materials for the school, Northern Virginia Community College. “I want students to see me as their English teacher,” she wrote to an employee who wanted to use her role in promotional materials. In communication with campus officials, she also did not want her married name to be listed in the class schedule. This semester, he is still listed under “J”. Tracy. “

When he figured out last winter how to make teaching possible for Dr. Biden, campus officials working with White House lawyers asked him to fundraise a non-profit to avoid conflicts with the Constitution. To make payment from account. According to an administrative official, emoluments vol.

Jimmy McClellan, the dean of liberal arts and supervisor of Dr. Biden, said in an email, “Jill’s own career is different from the duties traditionally placed upon the first ladies.”

Unlike other first ladies who have put careers on hold to support their husbands in the White House, Dr. Biden has long touted the competitive identity all at once. Raising Jill Jacobs in a suburb of Philadelphia, the future first lady came of age during the second wave of feminism, a time when women were asked to put themselves before any potential husband. But she married for the first time when she was 18, in 1970, to the owner of a popular Delaware bar. Both got divorced in 1975.

When she married Mr Biden for the second time in 1977, her identity was overshadowed by her marriage to a public figure whose tragic story – a car accident that killed his wife and young daughter – made her put her life on hold. But had to keep She kicked off her career as a teacher to raise her sons, Beau and Hunter. They later had a daughter, Ashley. Eventually, Dr. Biden found his way into teaching, earning a doctorate in educational leadership.