Jillian Mercado on ‘Generation Q’ and the Importance of Joyful Stories

“Intimacy and sex for the disability community was not something I’ve seen on TV until now,” Mercado, who uses a wheelchair, wrote on Instagram last month after her first sex scene aired in Episode 5. Gratitude that I am able to say that I am one of the first people to show you what it looks like on national television, which can be watched by millions.”

In the show, Mercado plays a sharp-witted lawyer who often acts as the voice of reason, advising his younger sister Sophie with their mutual friends. But another weak side of her character comes to the fore when Maribel’s friendship with Micah, a transgender man, turns into something more complicated. As Maribel and Micah sleep together and eventually fall in love, it gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate the happiness of the two characters rather than highlighting their past sorrows.

“Honestly, the only thing we want is for people to understand that we are human,” Mercado said.

In a video interview from Los Angeles, where “Generation Q” is filmed, Mercado discussed queer dating and the importance of telling joyful stories about people with disabilities. These are edited excerpts of the conversation.

Were you a fan of the original series?

When I was little I used to actually watch it under my covers because my parents thought it was a little too risky for me to watch, which made me even more curious.