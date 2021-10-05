Jillian Mercado on ‘Generation Q’ and the Importance of Joyful Stories
This interview contains minor spoilers for Episode 9 of Season 2 of “The L Word: Generation Q.”
In its five years on the air, “The L Word” brought gay romance, drama and many, many sex scenes to the small screen. (To be precise, one hundred and eleven, but who’s counting?)
But Jillian Mercado — the 34-year-old actress and model who plays Maribel in the show’s reboot, “Generation Q” — never thought she’d be in one of those sex scenes. Growing up with muscular dystrophy, she rarely saw physically challenged actors on TV.
A Dominican American Bronx native who attended New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, Mercado began making a name for herself as a model in 2014, when she launched her first ad campaign with Diesel. Since then, she has signed with Creative Artists Agency; founded an initiative called Black Disabled Creatives; And her first acting role joined the cast of “Generation Q”.
Although the original “L Word” notably lacked major characters who weren’t cisgender gay (or really anyone who fell outside the narrow confines of straight, white beauty standards), the reboot, which debuted in late 2019, Mercado in particular welcomed the more diverse cast. And this season, as a romance blossomed between Maribel and Micah (Leo Sheng), Mercado had to be the kind of character she had to be when she was younger.
“Intimacy and sex for the disability community was not something I’ve seen on TV until now,” Mercado, who uses a wheelchair, wrote on Instagram last month after her first sex scene aired in Episode 5. Gratitude that I am able to say that I am one of the first people to show you what it looks like on national television, which can be watched by millions.”
In the show, Mercado plays a sharp-witted lawyer who often acts as the voice of reason, advising his younger sister Sophie with their mutual friends. But another weak side of her character comes to the fore when Maribel’s friendship with Micah, a transgender man, turns into something more complicated. As Maribel and Micah sleep together and eventually fall in love, it gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate the happiness of the two characters rather than highlighting their past sorrows.
“Honestly, the only thing we want is for people to understand that we are human,” Mercado said.
In a video interview from Los Angeles, where “Generation Q” is filmed, Mercado discussed queer dating and the importance of telling joyful stories about people with disabilities. These are edited excerpts of the conversation.
Were you a fan of the original series?
When I was little I used to actually watch it under my covers because my parents thought it was a little too risky for me to watch, which made me even more curious.
Have you identified yourself with any character?
I don’t think there was any specific person that I recognized. I chose the parts of each character. I mean, Shane was always so badass; She was a troubleshooter. Her plots were always so chaotic and interesting.
I come from a Dominican household, and we love drama. We like to mix things up. So I always leaned more towards his character. But I think everyone had a different aspect about life. Each character sheds light on the best and worst of the human experience in the dating world, and especially in the bizarre world.
Do you think the show did a good job of deepening the representation of characters who are not white lesbians?
I mean, I’m on the show, so that says a lot! There is no one specific way to be queer, and that’s why “Generation Q” has been making sure everyone is seen and heard.
How did you incorporate your experiences as a gay, Hispanic man with muscular dystrophy into Maribel’s character, while being sensitive to her own boundaries and privacy?
My character – and my work in general – is always involved in my real life and my personal life. But what I’ve learned, when I enter the adult world, is to really make sure you take time for yourself and make sure you’re aligned with what you believe in. But I also love being an advocate for my community, and I’ve had the privilege of talking to my work about the various things that have been lacking in my community.
You mentioned earlier watching Amy Mullins opening Alexander McQueen’s spring 1999 show in Custom wooden prosthetic leg What was creative for you as an aspiring model; Was there an actor on the big or small screen who gave you a similar moment of inspiration?
I think the only representation where it was with someone who had a physical disability was always in the hospital. It was always very therapeutic, like, “Save this person from their disability.” But we are not just about medical devices or medical conditions. We are much more than this. And on television, if there was representation, it was always played by someone who had no disability. And his description of what I was seeing was not even close to my lived experience or that of most people with disabilities.
Maribel’s sex scene with Micah is one of the few TV sex scenes involving a physically challenged man; What was important to keep in mind as that scene developed?
The writers of the show were amazing and so communicative about what would make me feel comfortable and what is most important to me. But I know I’ve never seen a sex scene with someone who’s really handicapped, onscreen. And I was excited because I was like, ‘Oh, I get to do this for the millions of people who’ve never seen it.’ But it also hurt me that it was a reality.
Yes, it’s hot, and of course it’s “The L Word,” so everything looks amazing and beautiful, but for me, it was so much more than that. It was talking about what’s such a taboo for people with disabilities, where people think we don’t go out; We do not have relations; We don’t have closeness with anyone, because they think that no one will ever love us because we look different or we live life differently. We all have different ways of being intimate with each other, and just because ours is more markedly different doesn’t make it the least.
Maribel’s relationship doesn’t bloom without friction, but her romantic plot is especially healthy and positive this season. Why do you think the writers went in that direction with Maribel, as opposed to the complicated (and sometimes very messy) relationships that the show usually creates?
It’s really special to have a story where it’s not messy nor chaotic – because trust me, I love a good chaotic moment, but I’m a sucker for a love story. I am such a hopeless romantic. I also think that because Leo is trans and I am disabled, this is already a story in itself. People can just feel like it’s just two people who really love themselves, and it doesn’t have to be messy because maybe society considers them messy.
What would you like to see next for your character?
Maribel is such a strong, bossy character, so I’m curious to see where she goes because this is the first time she’s really let her guard down. He has been hurt many times. But she’s such a stubborn, determined person that I’m curious to see if she’s going to mess it up. I know Micah is the cutest character on the show, so there’s no way he’s going to do anything like a mess. But I think Maribel might.
#Jillian #Mercado #Generation #Importance #Joyful #Stories
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.