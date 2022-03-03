Jim Boeheim talks wife’s robbery, says she’s ‘a little shook’ but doing better than expected



Jim Boheim, the legendary Syracuse men’s basketball coach, discussed Wednesday what his wife, Julie, was doing in broad daylight after being snatched at gunpoint in a New York mall.

The robbery took place outside Destiny USA just after 2pm on Tuesday, Syracuse police said. According to authorities, a young man pointed a gun at his prey before conversing with the victim and grabbed the victim’s purse in the car. Multiple reports indicate that the victim was Julie Boheim.

Jim Boheim appeared on ESPN Syracuse and said his wife “must have shuddered.”

“I mean, it’s not television. It’s not a movie. It’s real life. Someone puts a gun to your mouth. He’s managing it better, maybe better than me or most people, I think. But it’s not easy. He’s a little trembling.” Woke up but I think he is doing much better than expected, “Bohem told the radio station.

“I think the thing that helped him was that he was a kid. If he were an old man, he probably would have been. প্রধান His main thought was, ‘Let’s help this kid.’ Whatever he does, we do with our foundation. We try to help these kids. That was the first thing he said, ‘I think I want to help this kid.’ But that’s the way it is. That’s the way it is. He tries to help people. “

Syracuse police said Tuesday that car thefts are up 40% from last year. Authorities have advised residents on how to stay safe when theft is on the rise.

Julie and Jim Boheim have been married since 1997 and have three children – two sons and a daughter. Jimmy and Buddy Boheim both play for the Syracuse men’s basketball team. Orange is 15-15 this season and 9-10 against ACC opponents.

Boheims also runs a charitable foundation. Their charity “seeks to enrich the lives of underprivileged children in our Central New York community, as well as provide support for cancer eradication through research and advocacy,” according to their website.