Jim Fassel, Who Coached the Giants to the Super Bowl, Dies at 71
Jim Fassel, who was a longtime architect of offensive plans in the pros and college football and reached the peak of his career when he coached the Giants team that reached the 2001 Super Bowl, died Monday in Las Vegas. He was 71 years old.
The Giants reported the death on their website. Fassel’s son John, coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys special teams, told the Los Angeles Times the cause was a heart attack.
Fassel, who has lived in the Las Vegas area for many years, told sports reporters in late November 2000 that he was “pushing my chips to the center of the table” by ensuring that his Giants team, 7-4 after a defeat against the Detroit Lions, would reach the playoffs.
“When I got the staff together the night before to tell them what I was going to say, they thought a staff member was going to be fired,” he told The New York Times. “I just wanted to tell them what I was going to do, and the next day I did.”
The Giants won their last five games of the 2000 regular season, beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs, and beat the Minnesota Vikings, 41-0, in the National Conference Football Championship game at the Giants Stadium. Kerry Collins, one of the many quarterbacks Fassel has worked with over the years, threw five touchdowns, including two to Ike Hilliard and another to Amani Toomer, his main wide receivers.
Fassel was blown off the field by Giants defensive stalwarts Michael Strahan and Keith Hamilton, as well as linebacker Jessie Armstead.
Giants co-owner Wellington Mara, responding to those who might have despaired of the team’s prospects at the end of the regular season, said: “Today we proved that we are the worst team to ever win the championship. of the National Football Conference. I’m happy to say that in two weeks we’ll be trying to be the worst team to ever win the Super Bowl. “
But the Giants’ luck – chips or no chips on the table – ran out in January, when they were routed by the Baltimore Ravens, 34-7, in Super Bowl XXXV, the game opener. Championship since they defeated the Buffalo Bills. at the 1991 Super Bowl.
Fassel was an assistant coach with the Giants in 1991 and 1992 and an offensive assist with the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals later in the 1990s before being named in 1997 to succeed. Dan Reeves, Giants head coach for the previous four years.
He was named NFL Coach of the Year that season when the Giants finished at 10-5-1. In December 1998, they upset the Denver Broncos, who entered the game 13-0 behind future Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.
Fassel announced in mid-December 2003 that he would resign at the end of the season, after two losing campaigns that included a landslide loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2002 playoffs after the Giants had a 24- 3 in the third trimester.
The Giants are 58-53-1 in Fassel’s seven seasons as a head coach and have made the playoffs three times.
He was a color commentator for Westwood One’s radio coverage of NFL games in 2007 and 2008 and later served as the head coach of the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League.
Fassel was interviewed by at least three NFL teams for a head coaching job after leaving the Giants, but he was ignored each time. He was the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in 2005 and 2006.
James Edward Fassel was born on August 31, 1949 in Anaheim, California. He was quarterback at Anaheim High School, played for Fullerton College and was then the substitute quarterback for the undefeated Rose Bowl Championship team in Southern California in 1969. He then played for Long Beach State. .
He played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 1973, then coached the World Football League before returning to college football as an offensive coach for Utah; Weber State, also in Utah; and Stanford. He was Utah’s head coach from 1985 to 1989.
In addition to his son John, Fassel’s survivors include his wife, Kitty, four other children and 16 grandchildren.
“Most people will remember his 2000 ‘guarantee’ which was great because if he was wrong he would have been fired and that would have been forgotten,” former Giants running back Tiki said. Barber, who played for Fassel, wrote on Twitter after Fassel’s death. “When he was right, it became legendary.”
