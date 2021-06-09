Jim Fassel, Who Coached the Giants to the Super Bowl, Dies at 71

Jim Fassel, who was a longtime architect of offensive plans in the pros and college football and reached the peak of his career when he coached the Giants team that reached the 2001 Super Bowl, died Monday in Las Vegas. He was 71 years old.

The Giants reported the death on their website. Fassel’s son John, coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys special teams, told the Los Angeles Times the cause was a heart attack.

Fassel, who has lived in the Las Vegas area for many years, told sports reporters in late November 2000 that he was “pushing my chips to the center of the table” by ensuring that his Giants team, 7-4 after a defeat against the Detroit Lions, would reach the playoffs.

“When I got the staff together the night before to tell them what I was going to say, they thought a staff member was going to be fired,” he told The New York Times. “I just wanted to tell them what I was going to do, and the next day I did.”