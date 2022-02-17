Sports

Jim Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan

Jim Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan
Jim Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan

Jim Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbagh has agreed a five-year deal with the school for the 2026 season.

The announcement of a new contract comes two weeks after Harbagh’s interview with the Minnesota Vikings to fill a major coaching vacancy.

“My family and I are excited to continue to lead this football program, and we are grateful for the support that our athletic department and the university administration have shown to the team,” Harbagh said in a statement. “I appreciate what our players, coaches and staff are doing on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and every day is as strong as ever, and we are ready to get on the training ground. And start preparing for the 2022 season. Go blue! “

File - Michigan head coach Jim Harbagh shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

File – Michigan head coach Jim Harbagh shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Ann Arbor, Michigan.
(AP Photo / Carlos Osorio, file)

The financial terms of Harbagh’s new contract were not disclosed by the school. In a news release, Michigan said the terms and length of the Harbagh contract, signed last January, were changed to include an additional year.

Harbagh had to cut big pay last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the epidemic-short 2020 season. Michigan returns in 2021, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and winning the first bid for the College Football Playoff School.

“Last season, Jim delivered a memorable season with staff and players that will stay with us all for a long time.” Michigan Athletic Director Ward Manuel. “I have absolute confidence in the direction of the program led by Jim.”

The Wolverines (12-2) snapped an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State before losing to final national champions Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Harbagh is 61-24 in four double-digit victories in seven years at his Alma Mater.

