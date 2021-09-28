Jim Jarmusch’s collages are ready for his close-up
Jim Jarmusch loves to head off. He prefers to swap the heads of world leaders with Picasso or Basquiats, or simply excise them entirely, leaving a head-sized void. A man with a coyote head rides into the back of the car, rather disheartened. Warhol’s head is a favorite figure: twin Andes in sunglasses stand still in a tunnel; Warhol is beheaded on a state official who is climbing a tarmac; A man leaned on a chair, one of the artist’s Brillo boxes fixed to where his head should be.
Jarmusch is best known for writing and directing pleasingly downbeat films such as “Night on Earth” and “Down by Law”, in which laconic heroes travel through strange corners of the world, encountering fellow travelers, or simply the supernatural. . For the past 20 years he has been quietly creating such collages, notecard-sized pieces of delicately layered newsprint on cardstock that echo a similar worldview, alternating deadpan and revelatory imagery to create compositions. make.
“I never intended to do anything with these,” Jarmusch, whose chalk white hair and blackout shades are still a familiar presence on the city scene, said in an interview this summer. “But I thought, well, why not share them? See if they entertain anyone.”
Jarmusch says he was content to keep the practice to himself, creating over 500 collages, most of which have not been seen in public. But over the past year, in the Catskills home he shares with his wife, filmmaker Sarah Driver, he was convinced, with the encouragement of Ariel de Saint Fal, with whom he worked for nearly 10 years, to organize and The stress of his practice for submission. The result is Jarmusch’s first monograph, “Some Collage,” published this month by Anthology Editions, which collects recent examples made over the past seven years. “Newsprint Collages,” a solo show of the original collages, their formal gallery debut, opens Wednesday at James Fuentes.
And they’re actually exceedingly entertaining, in a ludicrous way. They recall “La Boutique Obscure”, the diary of the Impressionist dream by Olippo writer Georges Perek kept between 1968 and 1972, hallucinatory, a little terrifying, but often also funny. Jarmusch’s collages are manipulations of something originally presented as fact – a deviation of photojournalism divided into jagged and surrealist scenes that demystify time (a Victorian-era woman in a modern hospital room) , or describe some mental imagery (an audience applauds while issuing an initial scream).
Jarmusch has no qualms dividing species like the paper-based Doctor Moro (a man with the head of a Pomeranian carried in handcuffs). But one thing it doesn’t tinker with is the scale. Collages destroy the visual information of newsprint but remain faithful to their original size, meaning many of them are small, some subtly. It also means that the experience of seeing someone is physically intimate. The images force you to crane your neck to understand them, or bring the page closer to your face, as if a mystery is being received. As the objects move, the “some collage” thickens, a macabre photo album. It is small enough to be considered portable, which gives it a utilitarian cast, ready to produce something important or veritable divinely on the news of the day. As Joseph Cornell wrote, “Collage = Reality.”
“The interesting thing about them is that they tell me that my process of making things is very similar, whether I’m writing a script or shooting a film or creating a piece of music or a poem. writing or making a collage,” Jarmusch said. “I gather the ingredients from which I will make the first thing. Like, shooting a movie is just gathering the material from which you’ll edit the film, you know? Collages reduce it to the most minimal of that process.”
Nevertheless, collage presents an attractive feature. While shooting a film requires sophisticated and heavy equipment, not to mention the collaboration of many people, collages require only solitude and a copy of paper, a moving feast of broadsheets. “Mostly I do it in the midst of the rigors of making a movie, when I have to be left alone, or maybe the people around me want me to leave them alone,” Jarmusch said. “I made a lot of these over the years before my mother died in Cleveland. I’d live with her in her house, and go into another room and work on them. It’s tearing the real world apart, so to speak. For. “
Jarmusch keeps an old metal flat file in his garage with a background, salvaged cardboard, and a dedicated drawer for “paper I’m attracted to” newspapers he hasn’t parsed yet. “I have the head files,” he said. He has a strict set of self-imposed rules: newspapers only (no magazines), no sharp cutting tools (he favors ballpoint pens that have dried, which can “cut the raw way”). . The effect is a fiber halo, tears and separation leaving a roughness that makes images appear fuzzy, as in a dream. “I’m not quite sure why I follow these things. It’s kind of a skew strategy,” he said, referring to Brian Eno and Peter Schmidt’s card-based method for inspiring creativity.
Jarmusch’s collages fit within a rich art history that intertwines with the art world’s tradition of appropriation, as it is misunderstood, from Kurt Schwitters, who collected the Dadaist creations of Hannah Hoch and Man Ray from the trash. Ed Reinhardt’s clattering. , Modernist “Newsprint Collage.”
“Max Ernst, Picasso and Braque, in particular, bring other textures to their work through one of my favorite artists of all time, Jasper Johns,” said Jarmusch. “I love that little kids can make them. You can make them for so little. In some ways John Baldessari is less than me because he didn’t even bother to change the faces, but put colored circles over them – in them Some of me find it very beautiful.”
He continued: “In some ways my favorite artists of the 20th century are, on a philosophical level, Duchamp for the first half and Warhol for the second half. I must say I still find it hilarious when people still do this. Don’t understand that because Richard Prince recreated a picture, well, why didn’t that picture cost hundreds of thousands of dollars before? How does he get all that money?”
Before embarking on filmmaking, Jarmusch intended to become a poet, studied under New York School poets David Shapiro (who also created the collage) and Kenneth Koch, and traced their animating theory to their strategies. “The coach once gave me a poem by Rilke and said, ‘Bring me your translation in two days.’ I said, ‘But Kenneth, I don’t know any German.’ And he looked at me with a kind of gleam in his eyes and said, ‘Sure.’ And so the idea is to take something, anything and make a new thing out of it.”
Newsprint appeals to Jarmusch for its availability, but also its short-lived. “I like it to be very delicate,” he said. “You know, the old joke from yesterday’s newspaper you wrap the fish or whatever, it’s something that’s intended to be discarded. It somehow undermines its own importance.”
The story is thought to have ended as part of one of Jarmusch’s collages, a neat closed loop. Does he find it ironic that he is talking to The New York Times about art made with copies of The New York Times? “It’s a little weird,” he said. “But I think it’s also weird. I love that newspaper. I like it in old movies where they roll the press and all that.”
These qualities also give a beautiful air to the project. As local newspapers across the country cease operations or move to digital-only formats, Jarmusch collages become a document of a rapidly evaporating medium. “I realized recently that, gee, I’ve been using materials that are almost obsolete now,” he said. “There’s something soothing to me in handling paper, I don’t know how to explain it. Digital is too cold for me. I like it for many things, my previous films were shot with digital cameras and I’m in 1996 I am not a total Luddite.”
Jarmusch is interested in the pure visual percussion of the collage, but his source material inevitably harbors his innocence. Politicians crawl with images of global conflict that could be interpreted as commentary. “I try not to think too much about the kind of association I’m creating,” Jarmusch said. “If they look too pointy or too cute or something, I get rid of them. Sometimes someone says, ‘Oh, did you know this is Australia’s former right-wing prime minister?’ No, I don’t know who he was. Or another time I’ll get a good picture of Nico [the Velvet Underground singer]. I love Nico, I’m saving his head. And then I get to something where I think, This would be good for Nico. They’re like kids, my way of holding them together. They are fickle. “
Yet he also admits, “Some of them are a little scary or dark. Some of them, I hope, are funny. The New York School of Poets taught me that if you ain’t got nothing funny in anything, wow, how unfortunate for you. “
Jim Jarmusch: Newsprint Collage
through October 31, James Fuentes, 55 Delency Street, Lower Manhattan; (212) 577 1201; Jamesfuentes.com.
#Jim #Jarmuschs #collages #ready #closeup
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.