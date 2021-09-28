Jim Jarmusch’s collages are ready for his close-up

Jarmusch says he was content to keep the practice to himself, creating over 500 collages, most of which have not been seen in public. But over the past year, in the Catskills home he shares with his wife, filmmaker Sarah Driver, he was convinced, with the encouragement of Ariel de Saint Fal, with whom he worked for nearly 10 years, to organize and The stress of his practice for submission. The result is Jarmusch’s first monograph, “Some Collage,” published this month by Anthology Editions, which collects recent examples made over the past seven years. “Newsprint Collages,” a solo show of the original collages, their formal gallery debut, opens Wednesday at James Fuentes.

And they’re actually exceedingly entertaining, in a ludicrous way. They recall “La Boutique Obscure”, the diary of the Impressionist dream by Olippo writer Georges Perek kept between 1968 and 1972, hallucinatory, a little terrifying, but often also funny. Jarmusch’s collages are manipulations of something originally presented as fact – a deviation of photojournalism divided into jagged and surrealist scenes that demystify time (a Victorian-era woman in a modern hospital room) , or describe some mental imagery (an audience applauds while issuing an initial scream).

Jarmusch has no qualms dividing species like the paper-based Doctor Moro (a man with the head of a Pomeranian carried in handcuffs). But one thing it doesn’t tinker with is the scale. Collages destroy the visual information of newsprint but remain faithful to their original size, meaning many of them are small, some subtly. It also means that the experience of seeing someone is physically intimate. The images force you to crane your neck to understand them, or bring the page closer to your face, as if a mystery is being received. As the objects move, the “some collage” thickens, a macabre photo album. It is small enough to be considered portable, which gives it a utilitarian cast, ready to produce something important or veritable divinely on the news of the day. As Joseph Cornell wrote, “Collage = Reality.”