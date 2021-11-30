Jim Warren, Early Influencer in Personal Computing, Dies at 85



Jim C. Warren Jr. was born on July 20, 1936, in Auckland, California, the only son of Jim Sr. and Gladys Warren. The family soon moved to Texas, where their father, a pilot, was flying military transport planes during World War II.

Mr. Warren grew up in San Antonio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and education from Southwest Texas State University and later, a postgraduate degree in mathematics and statistics from the University of Texas, backed by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

But as explained to John Markoff, a former reporter for the New York Times and author of “What the Dormouse Said: How the 60 Counterculture Shaped the Personal Computer Industry” (2005), he felt limited by Texas conservatism. In the early 1960’s and looking for wider horizons. He then picked up a copy of Look Magazine, a cover story on California called “The Golden State.”

Mr. Warren moved to California, arriving in the Bay Area in the summer of 1964. Facing the freewheeling culture there, he thought, “I’m home, I’m finally home,” he recalled.

He embraced liberal politics in the region, rallied to protest the war in Vietnam, and supported the free speech movement centered at the University of California, Berkeley. For two years he was general secretary of the Midpeninsula Free University, a development of the movement that not only offered free courses in storefront locations and homes, but also sponsored B-ins and organized anti-war demonstrations.

Shortly after arriving in California, Mr. Warren was offered a job teaching mathematics at Notre Dame College, a Catholic women’s school in Belmont, California, and he became head of his mathematics department.

His personal life became increasingly taboo, as he sampled everything from drugs, free love and nudity to the counterculture menu. Spread the big parties Mr. Warren held at his home in Woodside. BBC film crew showed up to shoot footage of a documentary on the “Now” generation.