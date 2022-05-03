Jimmy Garoppolo surgery ruined 49ers trade and possibly season plans



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

This one is starting to get weird.

We knew the San Francisco 49ers decided last year that Jimmy Garopolo was not their future quarterback because they traded three first-round draft picks and a really nice part of the Golden Gate Bridge in Miami so they could rise to the No. 1 spot. 3 overall slots in the draft.

And with that high slot, the team chose quarterback Trey Lance and that selection made a statement.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Trey Lance Future.

Jimmy G, well, he’s really nice to look at and helped the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2020, but he’s often injured and so he can go around a season and then move on to new people.

Garopolo made the most of that difficult situation because, despite having more injuries, he helped the 49ers reach the NFC title game. And everyone was thrilled because that means the quarterback game basically improved its trading market in the 2022 off-season.

Garopolo, seeing the writing on the way, bids him farewell after the season and moves on to the next phase of his life.

And the 49ers, very appreciative of Garopolo’s fine performance in 2021, started calling him to do business. Because, again, they have a plan and that is to put the reins of crime in Lance’s hands from next season.

But a funny (terrible) thing happened when the trade was going to work.

Garopolo decided to have surgery on his right shoulder in March. Quarterback was good but not great as his right shoulder was trying to repair the torn capsule by opening a training camp around the league.

But once surgery he was unable to cast 16 weeks.

And that was the consequence for the 49ers.

“I felt like we were close to some discussion, and then the surgery was decided and it stopped a scream,” San Francisco general manager John Lynch said. Dr. KNBR radio on Monday afternoon. “We either want Jimmy to play for us, with whom we’re right, or we want him to get paid.”

So to be clear: the 49ers got into the way of the Garopolo trade and then the surgery derailed their plan.

And where does that leave everyone now?

The 49ers will hang on to Garopolo until someone pays their market price for them while they still expect to go with Lance as their starter when the training camp starts.

That’s why the Tray Lance era is here.

But until some teams feel comfortable enough to retrieve Garopolo from San Francisco to give him what he wants – and this is no less than a second-round draft pick, according to a source – Lynch wants to bring Garopolo back to training camp with the Niners. .

Yes, awkward.

It would be awkward because the idea that the guy helped the team to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship game would back up a player in two of the three years who was much more physically talented but less experienced and ready to play. .

And hopefully there will be some teams, seeing what it has in the quarterbacks and seeing Garopolo healthy (assuming), then the 49ers will trade for a backup quarterback.

The 49ers, at the time, would benefit from the trade by clearing the pay cap space of $ 25.5 million.

(They would have liked to clear the place for business this offseason, but life did happen.)

It’s a tough plan.

But as we have already seen, the plan here can go side by side because, well, it already exists.

What if the 49ers go to training camp and are better than Garoppolo Lance?

What then?

Yes, a trade will remove the barrier for lance. But if no trade is revealed, the entire coaching staff and locker room will see that the man in the trade block is better than the man in the future of the franchise, and since the 49ers are now in win-win mode, they will probably want to have Garopolo. .

Not possible?

It’s already happening.

In the Super Bowl, Joe Montana, during his numerous interviews, told anyone who would listen that he preferred to keep San Francisco to Garopolo because Lance was not ready.

“Talking to some players, they say they don’t think Tray is ready yet,” Montana said. “Hearing that, I think you should keep Jimmy.”

Understand the context here: The man who had to leave San Francisco to make his way to the dawn of the Steve Young era, believes Jimmy GK should be on the team.

This creates a bit of shadow under which the lance has to work as long as the garopolo is around.

And, I understand, if it’s 1990 – when not everyone was in their mood – we can all think that this situation is okay.

You starter, tray. Do your job.

You backup, Jimmy. Be a good soldier and follow orders.

But it’s 2022 and we’re worried about team chemistry and split locker rooms and verifying people’s opinions because everyone has one.

Other than that, we all know if the ’22 season comes and Garopolo is still on the roster and the coaching staff thinks he’s still fine.

Well, it’s going to be weird.