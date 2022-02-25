Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo trade still hangs on whether Trey Lance is ‘the guy’

17 seconds ago
Jimmy Garoppolo trade still hangs on whether Trey Lance is 'the guy'
Jimmy Garoppolo trade still hangs on whether Trey Lance is ‘the guy’

Jimmy Garoppolo trade still hangs on whether Trey Lance is ‘the guy’

Given that Trey Lance, the third overall pick of the 2021 San Francisco 49ers, will be in Week 1 to lead the offense.

The pending move is with his predecessor, Jimmy Garopolo, who is expected to be in business sooner rather than later. At least that’s what we assumed.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Shefter appears Ari Meyrov NFL show To discuss the Niners’ plans with Garopolo and Lance in the offseason. According to Schaefter, Garopolo’s height increase is not expected based on the current assessment of the development of the lance.

Jimmy Garopolo # 10 of the San Francisco 49ers has been sidelined after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at the SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams beat the 49ers 20-17.

Jimmy Garopolo # 10 of the San Francisco 49ers has been sidelined after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at the SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams beat the 49ers 20-17.
(Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

“I’m just telling you that Tray Lance was probably more backward than people understood.”

Shafter then finds gaps in Lance’s biography that could justify any perceived rust or lazy development.

“Tray Lance is greener than people realize. Tray Lance has to do more than people understand, and they have a roster that can win now.”

“He didn’t play college football at all two years ago,” Shefter said. “She is coming from a small school [North Dakota State] There’s a steep learning curve for startups and quarterbacks who have been blessed with a lot of talent, which they still have a lot more. “

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) passes the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) passes the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
(AP Photo / John Hefty)

Instead of taking a step back from closing Garoppolo, 49ers general manager John Lynch can hold the experienced QB on his project play-collar until Lance really jumps off the screen.

“So, do you still need the training that Trek needs to play the season with Jimmy, or are you trading better with him?”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopolo (10) throws a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022 at Englewood CA

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopolo (10) throws a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022 at Englewood CA
(Brian Rothmুলller / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

Lynch admits the team is looking for the right, new fit for Jimmy G. After all the bets are on the Niners to send Garopolo to a new home. His no-trade clause expires on March 16.

Lance started two games this past season and appeared in a total of six competitions. He threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions – completing 57.7 percent of his throws.

