Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery could complicate 49ers plans



The San Francisco 49ers may have to reconsider their plans for Jimmy Garopolo after his quarterback had surgery on his throwing shoulder.

General manager John Lynch told the NFL’s annual Scouting Combine on Wednesday that Garopolo initially tried to avoid surgery by rehabilitating a shoulder injury he sustained during a wild-card win in Dallas. He won in Green Bay before losing to Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game the following week.

When the shoulder did not heal, Garopolo opted for surgery. Lynch said Garopolo is expected to start shooting in late June or early July.

“Whenever you have surgery, it’s not a small deal,” Lynch said. “Any time it throws a shoulder, I understand the significance, but it has been described as a minor surgery and Jimmy is going to be fine.”

Still, the injury could make it harder for him to cope – as the Niners seem to have planned. They want to start tray lance this fall.

With Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Ben Rothlisberger trying to fill the void left by retirement, the trade market is wide open with Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh both teams.

Other parties may also be in the mix. The Packers are still waiting for four-time MVP Aaron Rogers to decide on his future. There is also some uncertainty in the quarterbacks of Denver, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Carolina and Washington.

“Jimmy is a part of us now,” Lynch said. “A lot of people need or want a quarterback right now and he’s definitely the guy they’re going to see. So, yes, we’ve heard, but he’s a part of us and he’s going to work hard to get back from this surgery.”

The 49ers traded three first-round picks to pick Lance third overall last season. He started playing two games as a Rocky.

Garoppolo has বেস 24.2 million base salary and $ 7.5 million injury guarantee for 2022. If the Niners can’t find a trade partner and stop cutting Garopolo to reduce their pay-cap hits, the guarantee will be offset by the money the new team will earn this season.

Hoop dreams

The quarterbacks will take to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday to show off their weapons, but Pete’s Kenny Pickett wants to hone his hoops skills on Wednesday.

North Carolina Cubs Sam Howell said he didn’t get any unusual questions from the teams at Combine, “but maybe the most crazy thing I did was go to a meeting and shoot a basketball at a mini hoop. That was probably the most crazy thing I’ve ever done.” . “

At first he did not think any party would force him to do so. Then I remembered.

“It was the Eagles,” Howell said. “They shot you in a mini hoop. I made just like two out of five. So, probably not much on their board right now.”

Okay, 30% not bad if he’s behind the arc, but if it’s a free throw or jumper, Meh.

Pickett said he has no official interview with the Eagles in Indy.

“But if I could get a crack in that mini hoop,” he added. “I heard Sam scored 2 for 5. I think I can do a little better with 2 for 5.”

McDaniels takes the stage

Las Vegas Riders coach Josh McDaniels finally spoke on a stage in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

“Hello, world,” he said softly before questioning reporters.

For McDaniels, it was supposed to be quite routine by now.

In January 2018, he took over the Colts’ main coaching job – only to return after losing to New England Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. Although McDaniels did not bring the Colts to the fore, he explained how he had changed since his dismissal as Denver coach in 2010 and why he had decided to take Rider’s job.

“To me, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” he said.

Spat

Two months after defeating Georgia Alabama for the national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium, and a month after Crimson Tide defensive lineman Federian Mathis Sr. teased the Bulldogs at Bowl Week, Alabama receiver John Mechi added his voice.

During the December SEC title match, Mechi tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and sat down for the January game. Another 1,000-yard receiver from The Crimson Tide, Jameson Williams, broke the ACL in his right knee during the National Championship game.

“I think if we were healthy for that game, things would be different,” Mechi said. “But it was really hard to watch him go down, especially just to get down with it and know what it meant.”

Mathis told reporters last month that he had “tons” of respect for the Bulldogs, but wanted to remind everyone that Alabama still runs the SEC.