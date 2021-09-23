Jimmy Greaves, English soccer star, 81. but is dead

Jimmy Greaves, one of the highest goalscorer in English football, has died. He was 81 years old.

Tottenham Hotspur, where he played for nine years, announced his death on Sunday but did not say where he died or the cause.

In 2012, Greaves suffered a minor stroke. His family thought he had made a full recovery, but in 2015 he suffered a more severe stroke.

As an all-around striker with both his feet as well as his head, Greaves scored 44 goals in just 57 appearances for England.

But even though he was the first player to lead the scoring in England’s top league for three straight seasons, he is best known for one game he missed: the World Cup final.