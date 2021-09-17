Jimmy Kimmel makes an interesting proposal to Logan Paul

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a list of last night’s highlights that put you to sleep—and let us get paid to see the comedy. It’s here 50 best movies on netflix right now.

‘I’ll Introduce You to Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend’

YouTube personality Logan Paul called out Jimmy Kimmel this week for referring to him and Donald Trump as “the worst people in the world” during a recent broadcast. Kimmel apologized Thursday night to Paul, who affectionately called him “JK” during his complaint and said he would tell Kimmel about the missing of a testicle.

“Oh, come on now. If I had known that you would affectionately call me ‘JK,’ I would never have said such a thing,” Kimmel said.