Jimmy Kimmel makes an interesting proposal to Logan Paul

‘I’ll Introduce You to Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend’
YouTube personality Logan Paul called out Jimmy Kimmel this week for referring to him and Donald Trump as “the worst people in the world” during a recent broadcast. Kimmel apologized Thursday night to Paul, who affectionately called him “JK” during his complaint and said he would tell Kimmel about the missing of a testicle.
“Oh, come on now. If I had known that you would affectionately call me ‘JK,’ I would never have said such a thing,” Kimmel said.
“I’m sorry, LP. I hope we can be brothers again, man. I really do, and I’m sorry for your testicles. I forgot about that. You know what? To make up for this, I’m going to give you one of my testicles. Or, wait a minute – I just thought of something. Maybe I’ll introduce you to a friend of Nicki Minaj’s cousin. This man, she has more than that. testicles that he knows what to do with.” – jimmy kimley
Punchiest Punchlines (SpaceX Edition)
“Imagine that – going on a rocket, nobody on board is able to fly? It’s like Spirit Airlines went to space.” — jimmy kimmley
“By the way, if you’re not an actual astronaut, I think you shouldn’t pose like the crew of Apollo 13.” — jimmy kimmley
“But you have to love humans – we just launched four civilians into orbit on a recreational spacecraft. We are still more interested in uncovering the mystery of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls.” — jimmy kimmley
