Jimmy Lai and Other Hong Kong Activists Are Sentenced Over Oct. 1 Protest

HONG KONG — Ten pro-democracy activists have been sentenced in Hong Kong on Friday to jail phrases starting from 14 months to 18 months over a 2019 protest, the newest in a sequence of powerful punishments which have put a lot of the Chinese language territory’s opposition camp behind bars, with many extra awaiting trial.

All of them pleaded responsible this month to organizing the protest, which had been banned by the police and befell on Oct. 1, China’s Nationwide Day. As they led a march on Hong Kong Island, clashes broke out throughout town in a number of the worst protest violence that yr.

A few of these sentenced on Friday, together with the media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the labor chief Lee Cheuk-yan and the activist Leung Kwok-hung, who is best generally known as Lengthy Hair, had already been imprisoned after earlier protest convictions. Two of the sentences, given to the politicians Sin Chung-kai and Richard Tsoi, have been suspended for 2 years.

Fernando Cheung, a pro-democracy former lawmaker, mentioned Friday that “such extreme punishments” despatched a message of deterrence to the individuals of Hong Kong days earlier than an annual June 4 vigil to honor the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Sq. protests. On Thursday, the Hong Kong police blocked the occasion for the second yr in a row, citing the coronavirus pandemic.